Upcoming Cattlemen’s Association meeting
The Polk County Cattlemen’s Association has its next monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Smith's Restaurant in Bolivar, according to a news release.
CMH welcomes new counselor
Citizens Memorial Hospital and the CMH Addiction Recovery Program in Bolivar welcome licensed professional counselor Dawnielle Robinson to the medical staff. She joins Kurt Bravata, M.D., FACC, medical director, and Kelly Watson, FNP-BC, at the CMH Addiction Recovery Program, according to a CMH news release.
Robinson previously worked as a school-based clinician for Burrell Behavioral Health, was a member of the Bolivar Police Department, had a private counseling service and was the director of the Children’s Trauma Center of Joplin. Robinson has more than 18 years of experience as a counselor, the release stated.
Robinson earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology and criminology from Drury University in Springfield and a Master of Science in community agency counseling from Missouri State University in Springfield. The release stated that she is a Missouri state certified peace officer and a certified registered play therapist. She can treat patients for behavioral health concerns, such as substance use disorder, grief, trauma, anxiety and suicide ideation.
The CMH Addiction Recovery Program assists in substance use disorder and alcohol recovery by offering a highly specialized outpatient treatment program that is designed to lead patients to physical and psychosocial wellness.
For more information about the addiction recovery program or to make an appointment with Robinson, call 326-7840.
Owens receives award
The National Alliance for Insurance Education and Research announced that Ollis/Akers/Arney Insurance and Business Advisors Commercial Risk Account Manager Megan Owens is the 2021 Missouri recipient of the Outstanding CSR of the Year award.
According to an Ollis/Akers/Arney news release, Owens is the fourth of the company’s employees to receive the statewide distinction since 2016 for demonstrating outstanding service and professionalism within the insurance community.
“Owens represents the backbone of the insurance community, those customer service representatives distinguished for providing exceptional service on a daily basis,” national alliance president William T. Hold, Ph.D., CIC, CPCU, CLU, stated in the release.
Since 1885, Ollis/Akers/Arney Insurance and Business Advisors has provided insurance services to businesses and communities in southwest Missouri, the release added. The company provides business risk assessments and solutions, health and group benefits, human resources solutions and commercial, as well as personal lines of insurance. Offices are in Springfield, Branson and Bolivar and serve a four-state region. Ollis/Akers/Arney has been nationally recognized by Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America Inc. Best Agency in the United States and as a Top Insurance Workplace from Insurance Business America in 2019 and 2020.
“I love working with our clients to help them make sure they have the coverage they need and understand why they need it,” Owens said, per the release. “Being the fourth Ollis/Akers/Arney employee to receive this award since 2016, really reflects the mentorship within our company. And as an employee-owner you realize every day how what you do makes a difference.”
Owens has been an employee-owner at Ollis/Akers/Arney Insurance and Business Advisors since 2013. She graduated from College of the Ozarks with a Bachelor of Arts in business and a minor in studio art, and she is licensed in property and casualty.
For more information, contact Director of Marketing and Community Relations Tammy Johnson at 881-8333 or visit OllisAkersArney.com.
Conco Quarries receives award
On Tuesday, Aug. 10, the Missouri Limestone Producers Association announced that Conco Quarries received five environmental awards from the MLPA Environmental Committee, according to an MLPA news release.
Conco Quarries has been in operation in the Springfield area since the 1970s and has over 170 employees.
“Members have embraced the Environmental Awards program and raised the bar for environmental stewardship in the mining industry,” MLPA Executive Director Dan Kleinsorge said in the release. “Thirty-three percent more quarries submitted applications in the second year of the program than the first, showing that best practices are being adopted across the industry.”
According to the release, the Conco Quarries sites that won environmental awards this year are in Fair Grove, Fair Play, Galloway, Marshfield and Willard. All five quarries won the gold award, the highest level of the MLPA Environmental Awards program.
“Environmental sustainability is of utmost importance to our operations. These awards go to all of the employees that work daily to be good stewards of our natural resources. We are thrilled to be recognized for our efforts in these areas,” Ericka Baxter said in the release.
Baxter serves as the chair of the MLPA Environmental Committee and the Senior Environmental Director at CRH Americas of the central west division.
MLPA established the environmental award program in 2020 to highlight conservation and environmental stewardship efforts of member quarries, per the release. MLPA members submit award applications for review by the MLPA Environmental Committee, which reviews each 30-plus page application and determines the score.
The awards were presented at the Missouri Limestone Producers Association Summer Business Meeting, held annually in Lake Ozark.
Art Sync Gallery announces events
The Art Sync Gallery and Gift Shop hosted an “All Things Whimsical” themed art show on Saturday, Aug. 14.
According to a news release, the winners of the show were Sandy Divin, who placed third with the piece, “Every One Has a Story,” mixed media; Hue Parnell’s “He and She,” which won second place, and Brenda Perkin’s “Sea Horse,” which placed first.
In addition to art shows, the Art Sync Gallery hosts life drawing sessions and watercolor classes.
The life drawing sessions are from 6 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of each month, with varying models, according to a news release.
Some previous models at the gallery were Bob Beyer, Elizabeth O'Connor and Minda Cox.
The release said the lastest life drawing session was Thursday, Sept. 2, with Duncan Meadows as the model.
The cost to attend class is $5 for Polk County Artist Association and gallery members and $8 for everyone else.
Minda Cox, one of the past live models, also taught a watercolor class at the gallery Saturday, Aug. 21.
Dana and daughter Kiera Wigg were a couple of people who attended the class, the release said.
The Art Sync Gallery is located at 120 S. Springfield Ave. on the east side of the Bolivar square. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
