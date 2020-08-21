Art Sync hosts first Saturday celebration
Art Sync Gallery & Gift hosted its First Saturday Art Celebration" on Saturday, Aug. 1, on the Bolivar square.
Gallery artists were on hand to show off their talent while meeting attendees.
The gallery plans to host this event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month. The next celebration is set for Saturday, Sept. 5, on the Bolivar square.
Everyone is invited to come meet the artists and watch the art demonstrations.
Banks complete merger
The Bank of Missouri, headquartered in Perryville, has completed its merger with Bank of Bolivar, according to a news release.
Under the terms of the agreement, Bank of Bolivar has merged into and become part of The Bank of Missouri. Both banks now operate under the name of The Bank of Missouri, which is owned by Reliable Community Bancshares Inc, the release added.
The six former Bank of Bolivar/BOB Community Financial locations are now branches of The Bank of Missouri and remain located within the southwest Missouri towns of Bolivar, Springfield, Fair Grove and Marshfield, the release said.
With the completion of this transaction, The Bank of Missouri now operates 38 banking locations in 25 Missouri cities across the state, and Reliable Community Bancshares Inc. has grown its asset size to $2.4 billion, the release noted.
“We are pleased Bank of Bolivar customers and employees have joined The Bank of Missouri family. Together, our two banks look forward to serving our local communities,” Adrian Breen, CEO of The Bank of Missouri, said in the release. “The combination of these banking organizations creates a more convenient network for our customers, a stronger presence in southwest Missouri for The Bank of Missouri, and a broader array of banking products and services to all customers.”
Brad Gregory, vice chairman of the southwest region, said in the release the merger “is a great fit and provides a bright future for our customers and employees.”
“Customers can take advantage of expanded locations, have more choices in products to make the most of their money, and still be greeted and served by the same friendly faces they know and trust,” he added.
Learn more about The Bank of Missouri at bankofmissouri.com.
New faculty joins SBU
Southwest Baptist University recently announced several new faculty members for the 2020-21 academic year.
In a news release, the university said “SBU’s faculty is integral in the university’s mission to be a Christ-centered, caring academic community preparing students to be servant leaders in a global society.”
The release said six faculty members new for the fall 2020 semester include the following:
Rachael Morrow is an instructor of communication arts on the Bolivar campus. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in business administration and in communications, with minors in marketing and public relations, as well as her master’s in business administration — all from SBU.
Russell Hendrix is an instructor of exercise science on the Bolivar campus. Hendrix received his ABD in human sciences from the University of Nebraska, and his MS in Education in health and physical education from Northwest Missouri State University.
Robert Ridlon is an assistant professor of business on the Bolivar campus. He earned his Bachelor of Science and his doctorate in business economics from Indiana University.
David Liu is an associate professor of business administration on the Bolivar campus. Liu received his Bachelor of Science in business administration with a minor in economics from Western Oregon University, his Master in Business Administration from Willamette University, and his doctorate of international management from City University of Hong Kong.
Debbie Stoughton is an instructor of nursing on the Springfield campus. She earned her Associate of Science in nursing from Cypress College and her Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Phoenix.
Shonna Fore is the director of career services on the Bolivar campus. Fore received her Bachelor of Arts in sociology/social work, with a minor in psychology, from College of the Ozarks, and her Master of Science in higher education administration from Southern New Hampshire University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.