Briefs for Wednesday, Dec. 18

Update: this article has been updated with the correct spelling of a name.
Stockton Great Southern donates to House of Hope
The staff of Great Southern Bank, Stockton, recently presented a $1,000 donation to Polk County House of Hope.
“As a group, we selected House of Hope in Polk County,” branch manager Tonya Summers said. “A couple of us have personally volunteered there for events in the past and we want to know we can see our donation go toward protecting those who have been victimized by violent situations.”
Echoing Summers’ sentiments and intentions, Polk County House of Hope administrators shared their appreciation for the holiday donation.
“We genuinely appreciate the donation, especially at this time of year,” interim director Jack Owens said. “Funds like this can be applied to basic expenses and don’t have all the stipulations some grant monies do at times and it allows our organization to apply these funds where they’re most-needed.”
Owens went on to further explain the reach and depth of services the local organization provides throughout the region.
Since the beginning of the year, Polk County House of Hope has provided a total of 16, 719 individual services to 442 distinct clients.
The operation also has performed 10,484 hours of services to victims and families affected by violent situations, house 144 clients in shelters which totals 3,004 bed nights in their care.
The organization has rendered services in 29 counties and in three states as of the first week of December 2019.
Additional information regarding Polk County House of Hope and its respective services can be obtained by visiting the group’s website at pchouseofhope.org or by calling 399-6744.
Cedar County Republican reporter Miles Brite contributed to this brief.
Babb retirement reception planned
Citizens Memorial Hospital and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation Boards of Directors invite area residents to a retirement reception in honor of Donald J. Babb, CEO/Executive Director, from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.
The come-and-go event will be in CMH Community Rooms, 1500 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar.
A short appreciation and recognition program will be at 6 p.m.
Guests should consider parking at the Kerry and Synda Douglas Medical Center across the street from the hospital. Shuttle service will be available. Hospital parking will be reserved for disabled guests and those with mobility difficulties.
Guests are invited to RSVP and to write a special note to Mr. Babb at bit.ly/Babb2020.
A separate retirement reception for CMH employees, volunteers and physicians will be from 1 to 3 p.m. the same day. CMH employees, volunteers and physicians are invited to RSVP at bit.ly/DJBEPVJan2020.
For more information about the two retirement receptions, call 328-7245 or email theitz@citizensmemorial.com.
Williams nets award
Bolivar Kiwanis Club’s Jenni Williams recently earned the club’s Distinguished Member Award.
According to a news release, the organization periodically presents the award to a member of the club who “demonstrates service exceeding that which is expected of a Kiwanis member.”
The release said the recipient has made “an outstanding contribution to advancing the Kiwanis International mission of ‘Serving the Children of the World.’”
The award winner is nominated by the club board of directors and voted on by the members, the release said.
Williams has shown “great initiative in developing new and creative ways to help the children of the Bolivar community,” the release said, adding “she has been a tireless worker at fundraisers and service projects and her efforts have made a positive impact on the lives of many” and describing her as “truly a distinguished member of Kiwanis.”
The release said Williams lives in Bolivar with her husband, John, and two sons.
Kiwanis is an international service club founded in 1915 in Detroit, Michigan. The release said Kiwanis clubs are now active in more than 80 nations with 550,000 volunteers serving their communities.
The Bolivar Kiwanis Club meets at noon every Monday in the CMH community rooms. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Membership information is available on the Bolivar Kiwanis Facebook page or from any Kiwanis member.
Bowen earns journeyman title
Jason Bowen of Bolivar recently completed a Department of Labor apprenticeship program and received the title of journeyman, according to a Poor Boy Tree Service Inc. of Fair Play news release.
According to the Dec. 10 release, Bowen, now a journeyman line clearance utility arborist, is working with a crew in the New Strawn and Burlington, Kansas, area for Lyon-Coffe Electric Cooperative.
Local farms recognized by Angus association
Hawk Angus Farms, Bolivar, ranked as seventh largest in registering the most Angus beef cattle in Missouri with the American Angus Association during fiscal year 2019, which ended Sept. 30, according to a recent association news release.
Angus breeders across the nation in 2019 registered 304,577 head of Angus cattle, the release noted.
“Despite a challenging year, our Angus breeders continue to see strong demand for Angus genetics,” CEO Mark McCully said in the release. “Our members are committed to providing genetic solutions to the beef cattle industry that maintain our long-held position as a leader in the beef cattle industry.”
Meanwhile, earlier this month, the association announced Jenkins Family Beef, Bolivar, was added as a new member of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph.
The release said the association, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on over 19 million registered Angus.
For more information, visit ANGUS.org.
