Briefs for Wednesday, Sept. 1

Davis receives lifetime membership
During the local affiliate of the Missouri Council of the Blind’s Thursday, Aug. 5, meeting, president Roger Jewell presented a lifetime membership to Marie Davis of Fair Play.
Davis, 97, has been a valued member of Lake Stockton Area Council of the Blind for over 30 years, according to a news release.
Terri Lipe, owner of 34:8 Take ‘n Bake, provided the door prize and a basket of items for a raffle. Carolyn McDaniel won the door prize, a southwestern meal complete with chips. Tiffany Wyatt won the basket that included two coffee cups, a pound of coffee, a blueberry pie and several gift certificates.
The group’s next meeting is set for Thursday, Sept. 2.
For more information contact Jewell at 292-9149 or vice president Beverly Robertson at 326-9870.
Recorder to speak at genealogy meeting
Recorder Carol Poindexter will be the speaker at the monthly Polk County Genealogical Society meeting Thursday, Sept. 2. Poindexter will share information about her office and the records found there. The meeting, held at the PCGS Library on the southeast corner of the square, will begin with a short business session at 7 p.m.
The meeting is open to the public. Due to COVID-19, masks are requested for all attendees.
PCGS will be giving away two copies of “Polk County History Book II” at the annual Country Days celebration on Saturday. Sept. 11. Be sure to stop by the PCGS booth to put your name in the drawing and to check out all the special pricing on many items.
Community Connections set for Sept. 2
Area agencies, volunteers, businesses, churches, schools, not-for-profits and community providers are invited to hear community updates and a grant announcement at the Polk County Community Connections meeting, set for 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Bolivar First Christian Church, 407 W. Broadway St., Bolivar. The meeting will be in the fellowship hall, with entrance on the east side of the church.
Breakfast will not be provided, but attendees are welcome to bring their own.
According to a news release, the group has spent the last few months identifying needs and services in Polk County and will hear updates from task team chairmen on Thursday. Community Connections focuses on improving overall health in six different areas: mental, physical, social, education, economic and spiritual.
“We’ve assessed our services and identified needs in the six different areas of health, selecting the top, most pressing needs to address,” Community Connections board president Micah Titterington said in the release. “We’ll review our goals set at the last meeting and see what progress has been made.”
The meeting lasts 60 to 90 minutes, but those attending may leave as needed in order to get to work or school. Attendees are encouraged to bring materials and information about their businesses, schools, organizations, agencies or churches.
Community Connections is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization supported by a coalition of volunteers, churches, businesses, agencies, educators and health care providers from throughout Polk County. Community Connections partners with these coalition members to help improve the overall mental, physical, spiritual, social, educational and economic health of Polk County families.
For more information, contact Community Connections at Community Connections – Polk County on Facebook or at connectpolkcounty.org.
Children’s dental sedation available in Bolivar
Children can now receive more specialized dental care without leaving Bolivar, according to an Ozarks Community Health Center news release.
OCHC has partnered with Premier Dental Anesthesiology to offer pediatric sedation services at the OCHC Miles for Smiles dental clinic at 203 E. Broadway St. in Bolivar.
“We’re committed to improving the care our patients are able to receive locally,” clinic manager Amanda Dahl said in the release. “When they reached out to us, this partnership made sense. Previously, kids and parents would have to make multiple trips to a dentist when they needed more extensive work. Now, with an anesthesiology team, our dentists can perform these procedures in only one visit.”
Patient comfort and convenience were driving factors in this new partnership, the release stated. Kids who needed sedation were previously referred to out of town clinics, and the care was not always received, Dahl added.
To date, the release stated, OCHC dentists have been able to treat 21 patients under sedation.
“Our dentists can perform multiple fillings and pulpotomies, which is more than we were able to do with just nitrous,” she said in the release. “Everything circles back to offering better care for our community.”
Headquartered in St. Louis, Premier Dental Anesthesiology has branches in Columbia, Kansas City and Springfield, according to its website.
The company has already brought its own equipment to OCHC Miles for Smiles on Mondays, Dahl said, per the release. Five patients and families have already benefited from this added service.
To learn more or schedule an appointment with OCHC Miles for Smiles, call 328-6334.
McGinnis earns Wayne State certification
Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, awarded the Finance Professional Certificate to collector of revenue of Polk County Debbi McGinnis, according to a Wayne State press release.
To qualify for the certification, McGinnis attended at least 84 hours of public administration training through Wayne State’s graduate program in public administration.
The certificate was awarded at the recent Annual Meeting of the National Association of County Collectors, Treasurers, and Finance Officers on Tuesday, July 20, in Hillsborough County, Florida.
“Wayne State’s Presidential Certificate Program is a great opportunity for these hardworking public finance professionals to keep up-to-date on current management and technical practices, and we are proud to recognize their efforts,” Kyu-Nahm Jun, director of the public administration graduate program, which coordinates the program, said in the release. “Debbi McGinnis's completion of the program demonstrates a commitment to public service.”
Visit clas.wayne.edu/mpa for more information on the program.
OCHC recognizes staff years of service
Ozarks Community Health Center recently recognized employees for their years of service and dedication, according to an OCHC new release.
“We are very proud of this group of employees who continue to commit themselves to the mission of Ozarks Community Health Center,” OCHC Chief Executive Officer Scott Crouch said in the release. “Year after year they show up to provide amazing patient care.”
The release said those recognized this year included Dr. Reed Wouters of 20 years, Cheri Gorman of 15 years, Missy Bechtel of 10 years, Amanda Dahl of five years, Aaron Daulton of five years, Cindy Grunow of five years, Jeanine Herrera of five years, Dr. Marshall of five years, Jill Sampson of five years, Janie Terrell of five years and Taylor Weaver of five years.
According to the release, OCHC is a federally qualified healthcare provider whose mission is to provide quality, compassionate and professional healthcare to all. Providing services such as medical, dental, behavioral health and OB/GYN care, the OCHC network extends to Hickory, Polk, Dallas and Dade counties.
For more information, go to ozarkschc.com or call 745-0103.
Reader brings in giant squash
Reader Roy Swartzehtruber of Halfway brought in a huge squash to the Buffalo Reflex office to be photographed for the paper. He said his grandfather used to bring in large vegetables all the time to be in local papers.
The squash weighed in at 74.5 lbs. and measured 334.5 inches long. It is a long neck winter squash.
Welcome to the discussion.
