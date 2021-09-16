Drawing studio set for Thursday
Art Sync Gallery's next Life Drawing Studio with a live model is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at the gallery on the Bolivar square. Bring your favorite drawing materials and have fun.
The Life Drawing Sessions are every first and third Thursday of each month at the gallery. Cost is $5 for PCAA members and $8 for non-members $8. Cost goes to pay the model.
The sessions in October are Oct. 7 and 21.
Art Sync Gallery, 120 S. Springfield Ave. in Bolivar, is a not-for-profit gallery and is handicapped accessible.
Library extends hours
Starting Wednesday, Sept. 1, Polk County Library extended its business hours at its Bolivar location. Instead of closing at 5 p.m., the Bolivar Library began closing at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, according to a news release.
Upon noticing the increasing patron attendance in the evenings, the library’s board of trustees decided to lengthen the operating hours on Wednesdays.
This trend in patron visits helped library administration see a need in the community and motivated it to extend library hours in order to give patrons more time to use the library throughout the week, the release said. Dedicated library staff are giving their best efforts to keep the library open to provide increased service to the community.
The Bolivar Library will continue to be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, closing at 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, the release added. Business hours at all other Polk County Library branches will remain the same.
The PCL children’s program is also seeing some changes.
After careful deliberation, the Bolivar Library will begin offering two weekly Story Hour sessions for children ages 0-5 at its Bolivar location to accommodate the rising number of attendees, according to a news release.
Story Hour will now be held at 10 a.m. on Mondays and Fridays at the Bolivar location. The Friday program will be a repeat of Monday’s activities, so kids will not have to attend both days.
Story Hour will also take place at 11 a.m. in Morrisville on Tuesdays, in Fair Play on Wednesdays and in Humansville on Thursdays, the release added.
“I am excited to begin offering additional opportunities for young readers to gather and grow,” Polk County Library children’s specialist Shaelyn Jones said, per the release. “I see this as a major milestone in our mission to encourage early literacy and instill a love for reading in today’s youth. I look forward to seeing your kiddos in September!”
The library’s Bookish Beginnings program for ages 6-12 will no longer be available at the Humansville, Morrisville and Fair Play library locations, but it will continue to be offered at 3:30 p.m. on Mondays in Bolivar.
For more information about Polk County Library’s children’s programs and business hours or policies, please call the Bolivar Library at 326-4531 or visit its website at polkcolibrary.org.
SBU named a College of Distinction
Southwest Baptist University has been “recognized for its honorable commitment to engaged, hands-on education by Colleges of Distinction, a one-of-a-kind guide for college-bound students,” the university recently announced via a news release.
Noting its “primary goals are based on student success and satisfaction,” the university said it “claims its honor as one of the renowned Colleges of Distinction.”
“We are honored to receive this distinctive recognition and affirmation of the outstanding work of our faculty and staff at SBU,” university interim president Brad Johnson said in the release. “Our focus on student success shines through the framework of our Christ-centered, caring academic community. Students can expect a personal experience at SBU with faculty and staff who go above and beyond to help students pursue their God-given purpose.”
The release noted SBU also is on the Christian Colleges of Distinction list and one of 11 institutions on the Missouri Colleges of Distinction list.
Colleges of Distinction’s “support for student-centered schools highlight those that traditional rankings often overlook,” the release added.
“Founder Wes Creel created Colleges of Distinction to draw more attention to schools like SBU, whose student-centered education prevails in applying theory to practice while fostering a dynamic learning community,” the release stated.
According to the release, the selection process “comprises a sequence of in-depth research and detailed interviews with the schools about each institution’s freshman experience and retention efforts alongside its general education programs, career development, strategic plan, student satisfaction, and more.” It only accepts schools that adhere to four distinctions — engaged students, great teaching, vibrant community and successful outcomes.
“These principles are all informed by the high-impact practices to prioritize the ways that institutions enable students to have a fulfilling, individualized college experience,” the release added.
According to the release, Creel said students each have “their own unique set of abilities, their own goals and their own ideal settings in which they would thrive.”
“That’s why we don’t rank our schools,” he added. “It’s about finding the best opportunities for each individual’s needs and desires. SBU’s inclusion is informed by the unique ways it commits to achieving success.”
Creel and his colleagues found that the most popular college rankings systems rely on metrics like peer reputation, size of endowment and alumni salaries, the release noted.
“They knew instead that the effective strategies for student satisfaction and outcomes were the kinds of engaging experiences found at SBU: First-year seminars, community-based learning programs, service-learning programs, interdisciplinary programs, collaborative assignments and projects, undergraduate research, capstone projects, study abroad programs and internships,” the release added.
The release noted SBU also received specialized recognition in business, education and nursing. “These additional accolades were developed out of a need for college curricula that are comprehensive not only in course material, but also in practical- and soft-skills development,” the university said in the release — adding the university “has met these needs with a blend of liberal arts education, program-specific training and abundant opportunities for real-world application.”
“We complete a thorough review of the programs in question before giving the awards,” Colleges of Distinction Chief Operating Officer Tyson Schritter said via the release. “We’re looking for such qualities as accreditation, breadth of program, advising and mentoring, integration of career services, and successful outcomes for students. It’s wonderful to see how SBU really exemplifies these qualities.”
To view SBU’s profile or to find more information about the innovative learning experiences it offers, visit collegesofdistinction.com/school/southwest-baptist-university or SBUniv.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.