Following a series of changes to storefronts and buildings in and near downtown Bolivar previously covered in the BH-FP, another location on the square could see new life under new ownership.
The downtown Bolivar building that previously housed Breadeaux Pizza and currently offices the state’s regional child support office changed hands last month.
Springfield attorney Lee J. Viorel III confirmed the transfer of the glass-front building at 107 E. Broadway Street earlier this month, following an auction on the Polk County Courthouse steps Friday, Aug. 9. Viorel conducted the auction.
According to records in the Polk County Assessor’s office, the building was previously owned by JJ Baker LLC and is now under the ownership of the Joe F. Rayl Trust.
The structure was built in 1910 and has a total value of $109,800, according to the assessor’s records.
A representative for the trust did not return a requests for comment made by the BH-FP through Farmers State Bank Wednesday, Aug. 14, or Tuesday, Sept. 3.
John Parks, who is the prosecuting attorney for the child support office, told the BH-FP Friday, Aug. 30, he hadn’t heard of any changes that would affect the office’s location.
Polk County pays rent for the space and is refunded by the state, he said. The office serves five area counties, which also contribute some funding. He estimated the office has held that location for 26 years.
“The gentlemen I met with (from the trust) told me they had no plans to make changes,” Parks said. “We’ve talked about entering into a lease with them.”
With new ownership, Parks expressed hope the other side of the building would find an occupant. Breadeaux Pizza shut its doors on Dec. 31, 2018, after two decades on the square.
Restaurant owner Kevin Patterson previously told the BH-FP he’d closed because he and his wife live in Florida and “it was a lot for the manager to deal with without the owner present.”
The couple had owned the restaurant since 2007, according to previous coverage.
Patterson previously told the BH-FP he’d like to see a new owner take over the restaurant.
Speaking Friday, Aug. 30, Parks said the office will take a wait-and-see approach in regard to its new landlord.
“If we have to move, we have to move,” he said, “but right now there are no plans.”
