Business briefs for Wednesday, July 24

CMH Pulmonary Rehab receives recertification
Citizens Memorial Hospital recently announced the recertification of its pulmonary rehabilitation program by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.
According to a CMH news release, the program “was recognized for its commitment to improving the quality of life by enhancing standards of care.”
The release said the program participated in an application process “that requires extensive documentation of the program’s quality care practices.”
“AACVPR program certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other professional societies,” the release added. “Each program is reviewed by the AACVPR program certification committee and certification is awarded by the AACVPR board of directors.”
“AACVPR-certified programs are recognized as leaders in the field of cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation because they offer the most advanced practices available. AACVPR program certification is valid for three years.”
The release said CMH cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help heart and lung patients recover from a heart-related surgery, heart attack or heart or pulmonary disease diagnosis. It includes a team of physicians, registered nurses, registered respiratory therapists and dietitians who work with patients, families and physicians to structure a lifestyle plan tailored to meet their specific needs.
The program is in a “state-of-the-art rehabilitation facility within the walls of the hospital,” but is also easily accessible from outside, the release added.
CMH offers stationary bicycles, treadmills, recumbent elliptical machines, rowing machines, weight stations, stationary hand cycles and an indoor walking track. Every member of the CMH cardio-pulmonary team is certified in advanced cardiac life support, the release noted.
For more information about the cardio-pulmonary rehabilitation program at CMH, call the CMH Information Center at 328-6010 or visit citizensmemorial.com.
Long named ‘2019 Most Trusted Adviser’
Paul Long, vice president of CORE Solutions with Ollis/Akers/Arney Insurance and Business Advisors has been named a “Most Trusted Adviser” in the Springfield Business Journal’s 2019 list.
“I really appreciate the honor and recognition of the Springfield Business Journal, as well as my clients,” Long said in a news release. “I am surrounded by highly talented professionals who work hard every day for our clients. It’s an honor to represent Ollis/Akers/Arney Insurance and Business Advisors in this way.”
Ollis/Akers/Arney provides risk assessment, risk solutions, health and group benefits, human resources solutions and commercial insurance, as well as personal lines of insurance.
Long’s office is at 108 N. Main St. in Bolivar. For more information, call 881-8333 or visit OllisAkersArney.com.
CMH Home Medical Equipment launches new site
Citizens Memorial Home Medical Equipment launched its new website this month —hme.citizensmemorial.com.
According to a CMH news release, the new site features products, patient education videos, location information and more.
“The website is easy to navigate and patients will be able to view the product catalog, which includes prices for the majority of products available. Our next update will include the ability for patients to purchase and ship products from this online catalog in the near future,” Beverly Derrickson, director of CMH Home Medical Equipment and administrative director of CMH Foundation, said in the release.
Patients can view education videos for some popular home medical devices including the cleaning and caring of CPAP equipment, the release added.
“Patients may have additional questions or just need a refresher on how to care for their medical equipment,” Derrickson said. “The videos are very helpful and easy to view.”
CMH Home Medical Equipment is owned and operated by CMH Foundation and includes stores in six locations in Ash Grove, Bolivar, Buffalo, Hermitage, Stockton and Warsaw. For more information about CMH HME or the HME website, call 326-3584.
