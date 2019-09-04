The Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce and two businesses — The Bolivar Bowling Co. and The Heights Church — recently celebrated ribbon cuttings.
The bowling alley’s celebration was Friday, Aug. 23, at its facility at 1827 W. Broadway St. in Bolivar. According to a chamber release, it is “fully renovated and smoke-free.”
“Bolivar is still a small town with many of the big city amenities that community members enjoy,” owner Tara Akins said in the release. “We are able to bring fun and food while serving the community we love.”
The establishment features “14 lanes of “family-friendly bowling with open bowling available every night, glow bowl, league play, pool tables, arcade games and a full kitchen,” owner Jeremie Akins said in the release.
“We offer corporate parties, birthday parties or any other type of celebration,” he added. “The bowling alley has bumpers and bowling ramps available for use, as well.”
The alley is open seven days a week. More information can be found on its website, Facebook and Instagram pages.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, Aug. 25, the chamber and The Heights Church gathered to celebrate the church’s first permanent location after more than two years as a congregation.
The facility is at 4787 S. 135th Road, Bolivar.
“We felt God’s leading that Bolivar needed a church with our unique culture,” pastor Matt Bunn said in the release.
The release said that “culture includes a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere with upbeat music and free donuts and coffee.”
“The Heights Church is a life-giving, non-denominational church that helps people know God, find freedom, discover purpose and make a difference,” Bunn added. “We are real people looking for real answers to real life issues.”
The church holds Sunday services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. weekly. Learn more and connect with leaders through its website or Facebook page.
For more information on chamber benefits like ribbon cuttings, contact the chamber at 326-4118, info@bolivarchamber.com or online at bolivarchamber.com.
