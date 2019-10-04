Citizens Memorial Healthcare CEO Donald Babb will be the featured speaker at the Thursday, Oct. 10, Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce Networking@Noon luncheon in the community rooms at CMH, 1500 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar.
Babb has been CEO of CMH for more than 38 years, according to a chamber news release. He’ll discuss how he found opportunities and leveraged risk to develop health care services in Bolivar and surrounding rural communities, the release stated.
Babb also serves as executive director of the Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation, Riverside Management and Rehabilitation, and CMH Properties.
“Mr. Babb’s wisdom and experiences in management and leadership will be of benefit to anyone in a management and leadership role,” chamber president Jared Taylor said in the release.
Lunch is available for $6, and networking and announcements are a part of the meeting, as time allows.
For more information about the event or the chamber, connect with the chamber at 326-4118, info@bolivarchamber.com, bolivarchamber.com or on Facebook. Membership is open to businesses, organizations, churches, schools and individuals who serve the Bolivar area.
