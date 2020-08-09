For the 11th time, financial services firm Edward Jones has ranked "Highest in Employee Advisor Satisfaction among Financial Investment Firms" by J.D. Power.
According to a news release, Edward Jones financial advisers gave the highest satisfaction ratings in all the six study categories, with an overall score of 920 points out of 1,000. This compares to the employee average of 711. Edward Jones was among the seven employee channel firms captured in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction Study.
"This is a genuine honor because it demonstrates that Edward Jones is a place of belonging, which is a priority we've set for ourselves," Edward Jones Principal Chuck Orban said in the release. "Even as our firm has grown to more than 18,200 U.S. financial advisors, our culture allows us to work in partnership to provide world-class service and advice. As a result, financial advisors are empowered to develop deep relationships with clients over the arc of their lives, knowing they are making a meaningful difference both with their clients and in their communities. We believe that's key to why financial advisors stay with Edward Jones."
The release said between January and April 2020, financial advisers were asked to rate their firms in terms of leadership and culture, products and marketing, professional development, operational support, technology and compensation.
Among the categories measured, Edward Jones ranked highest in all of them, and a full 10 percentage points higher than the 2020 employee average.
Edward Jones has been the top performer among employee channel firms in 11 J.D. Power advisor satisfaction studies, which were completed in 2007, 2008, 2010, 2012-2015, 2017-2020, the release added.
The three Bolivar Edward Jones financial advisers are Timothy B Erickson, Nancy J Erickson and Paul Folbre.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada.
