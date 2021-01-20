Getting connected

Bolivar R-1 superintendent Tony Berry sat at a table with the district’s school board members at its Thursday, May 21, meeting and pushed his glasses up onto his head.
In his decades as an educator, Berry said, he’d never seen some of the problems the COVID-19 pandemic had brought the district in 2020.
Feeding the district’s students is one, Berry said. Keeping the school hallways safe is another.
“And, from an organizational standpoint, we learned we need to do better when it comes to connectivity issues,” Berry said. “Out in the reaches of the county, not all of our students have internet access. We’re going to have to do better for them.”
It was a problem the district faced before the pandemic and one that was compounded through it, said the superintendent, who plans to retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
It’s a problem the district is continuing to work at, R-1 technology and communications director Brad Sterling said.
The district has boosted wifi signals into its campus parking lots and sent home mobile hotspot routers, he said.
As of Thursday, Dec. 17, the day before its last day of fall semester classes, R-1 had 77 students learning while in quarantine, according to its COVID-19 dashboard.
Other districts have also made changes to help students learning from home stay connected.
At Humansville Middle School, principal Colleena Frazier said when students need internet access for an assignment but don’t have a home connection, they either use a connected cell phone, the local library's services or work on campus before or after school to complete their assignments.
The campus has taken steps to limit the amount of work students are assigned outside of class, anyways, she said.
“Most homework is not necessarily assigned but rather is due to classwork that has not been completed or make-up work from student absences,” she said.
Learning from home
Miranda Spiegel said she recalls working with her son at her office until 2:30 a.m. one morning, helping him complete an important school project.
“This was a big part of their grade,” she said.
It was a tough task, she said, especially since it had to be completed away from the comfort of home. Both mother and son woke up just a handful of hours later to head to work and school, respectively.
It was a necessary hassle, though, she said, because the family, which resides in Cliquot, doesn’t have a home internet connection.
Spiegel said years ago, when she’d looked into wireless internet with a local company, she was offered a slower DSL connection.
“They didn’t provide wireless for my address,” she said. “It’s the 21st century. We’re not going to do (DSL).”
Spiegel said the family recently bought a pair of wireless hotspots for their sons to use while playing video games online, but the end result hasn’t been much better than before. The hotspots, which she said cost the family about $200 monthly, provide a slow connection and her son, despite being assigned a Google Chromebook at Bolivar High School, does some homework on his smartphone.
“We’ve gone to their grandparents’ house closer to Bolivar for an internet connection,” she said. “I’ve been all over.”
Working solutions
That’s a different experience than Kathy Painter of Morrisville said she’s had.
Painter, who is the site manager at the Morrisville Senior Citizens Housing Center, which is located on East Maple Street/Mo. 215 on the town’s east end, said she’s used the same internet service provider since the early 2000s.
“I know different people have gone through different options, but what we’ve had has been reliable,” she said.
Painter said she’s heard others talk about internet issues but isn’t aware of any in Morrisville.
“We’re right here in town,” she said. “It’s been reliable at school and at home.”
However, according to a 2018 Pew Research Center survey, 24% of rural adults say access to high-speed internet is a major problem in their local community.
An additional 34% of rural residents see this as a minor problem, meaning that roughly six-in-ten rural Americans, or about 58%, believe access to high speed internet is a problem in their area.
Getting plugged in
According to a recent press release from U.S. congressman Billy Long’s office, connectivity issues faced by Spiegel’s family and others are the target of a $346 million Federal Communications Commission plan to fund high-speed broadband for rural communities.
An estimated 374,000 rural Americans living and working in Missouri will gain access, the commission said in the release.
In October 2020, the commission adopted rules creating the 5G Fund for Rural America, which will distribute up to $9 billion over the next decade to bring 5G wireless broadband connectivity to rural communities across the country, the release stated. The auction results show that bidders won funding to deploy high speed broadband to over 5.2 million underserved homes and businesses.
According to the release, about 730 homes and businesses in Polk County are expected to be served through roughly $1.7 million in funding, which went to four providers — LTD Broadband, Mercury Wireless, Whisper-CABO 904 Consortium and Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium.
According to its website, LTD Broadband was founded in 2011 with the goal of bringing reliable, affordable broadband to rural areas.
Mercury was founded in Topeka, Kansas, and also lists rural broadband as a key aspect of its business plan.
Online searches for Whisper-CABO 904 Consortium don’t return to a website with information on the consortium.
According to its website, the Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium is a consortium of firms bidding for work. The consortium won more states, locations and funding awards than any other consortium, it claims.
“RECC members will deploy 100% fiber networks, the only communications transmission technology proven to meet gigabit performance speed and capability requirements, and thus meet the obligations and expectations of the highest level of bidding,” the website states. “Fiber enables unmatched symmetrical speeds and robustness and is universally viewed as the ‘gold standard’ of communications transmission.”
All locations in Missouri that were eligible for the auction will be receiving access to gigabit-speed broadband, the release stated.
Long welcomed the news.
“For too long, rural communities have been on the wrong side of a digital divide, leaving many without reliable internet connections,” Long said in the release. “This innovative and groundbreaking auction will provide countless southwest Missourians and Americans across the country with the high speed and reliable broadband services they’ve been denied for far too long by delivering fast and reliable connectivity to underserved areas.”
