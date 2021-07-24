Keith named LimeBank president, CEO

LimeBank, headquartered in Bolivar, recently named Lee Keith as president and CEO.
According to a news release from the bank, Keith most recently served as president of banking services at Neocova, a financial technology firm headquartered in St. Louis. Prior to joining Neocova, he served as the Missouri commissioner of finance and was responsible for monitoring the safety and soundness of Missouri financial institutions and ensuring public confidence in Missouri's financial system.
He earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Missouri in Columbia.
The release said Keith has over 34 years of experience working “in senior executive roles with specific expertise in helping banks address and overcome challenging issues.”
He has served with various community banks throughout the midwest, including in Missouri, as well as in Texas and Florida.
With a career “devoted to the banking industry,” Keith brings more than 40 years of experience “with strategic planning, capital raising, asset management, mergers and acquisitions as well as a thorough understanding of slate and federal banking requirements,” the release added.
“We are very pleased that Lee has made the decision to help us lead this company into the future," LimeBank chair Brandon Fabris said in the release. "Over the past year, LimeBank has taken steps to strategically position the bank as a fresh-thinking leader in the communities we serve, stepping up to offer greater technological solutions to our customers in a time when they need them the most. Lee's particular blend of expertise positions him perfectly to take over the helm and lead us into the next decade."
LimeBank, formerly Farmers State Bank, “has been proudly serving the people of southwest Missouri for over 100 years,” the release added.
For more information, visit lime.bank.
