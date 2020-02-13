Liberty Utilities Empire District marked the move of Bolivar operations into a brand new building on West Broadway Street during a ribbon cutting Friday, Jan. 31.
The new facility is at 2690 W. Broadway St.
Several Liberty representatives, Bolivar Mayor Chris Warwick and Bolivar R-1 Superintendent Tony Berry spoke during the ceremony.
“The weather has been a challenge for the construction,” Mike Hayward, business and community development manager, said, according to a Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce news release. “We’re all ready and excited to move into this larger building.”
The utility company serves customers within Bolivar city limits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.