Locally sourced

Community means a lot to Cindi Lockhart.
The Curly Que Barbeque restaurant owner and her husband recently expanded their business into a local co-op, located next door.
The venture, titled Cheese Hollow Market, is named for its area around Town Branch Creek, which used to flow with cheese byproduct from a cheese manufacturer upstream, Lockhart said.
“We really wanted to tie in some town history and, in today’s world, we really need to get back to our roots a little bit,” she said. “That’s the whole crux of what we’re offering here, products that have a direct local tie.”
Lockhart said everything sold in the market has originated within 50 miles of Bolivar.
There are products from Polk County’s Hayes Family Farm in Halfway and Backporch Bakery north of Bolivar. Pork sold there comes from Dallas County. Milk and dairy products sold at the market are from a farm in Purdy, while some cheese comes from a specialty producer in Ava.
“Our focus was on our products and bringing the best quality local goods to our community,” she said.
Lockhart said the family started planning the market more than a year and a half ago.
In that time, the family also opened CQ Gatherings, a meeting place and community room available for rent next to the restaurant.
“When we were carryout-only during the pandemic, we used our time wisely and got it renovated,” she said. “We’ve actually rented it out quite a few times.”
And, she said, the community has also been receptive to the market concept.
“People have requested that we open a meat market,” she said. “I knew we couldn’t just do that because, alone, it just wouldn’t be financially feasible.”
Lockart said her husband and a friend from church renovated space to house the market, including a bespoke heavy wood slat ceiling.
The process took about three months, and Lockhart said she used the time to contact vendors and producers about selling their goods.
Some of the products for sale are consignments, while others Lockhart said she buys as stock.
Some of them, she said, are available in other locations, including local farmers markets.
“But what we realized was that some of our vendors that do farmers markets, they do really well during the summer, but during the off months it's hard for them,” she said. “Hopefully, this will give them a place they can keep their income flowing.”
Products from Lockhart’s friends are also featured, she said, including a stitched snowman made from a reclaimed quilt.
The centerpiece is emblematic, in a way, of what her family is hoping the market will become.
“It’s something that is made from this community,” she said. “Because that’s what matters.”
