Mid-Missouri Bank marks 150 years

Mid-Missouri Bank marked a major milestone Sunday, June 20, as day one of its 150th year.
According to a news release, the bank was chartered in 1872 on that same date in Polk County.
And what a difference 150 years makes. With today’s corporate offices in Springfield, there are currently 13 MidMoBank brick-and-mortar locations in 10 southwest Missouri communities, the release noted, with the Bolivar community location enjoying the earliest history for the bank.
“A 50-foot by 20-foot corner storeroom on the Bolivar town square, shared at the time with a pharmacy and a U.S. Post Office, was our institution’s first place of business,” Brian Riedy, CEO and president of Mid-Missouri Bank, said in the release. “The Ozarks has changed a bit since the early 1870s, and we’re all so grateful for our heritage, as well as what the future has in store for the people of southwest Missouri.”
Janieca Hancock — who in 2017 became just the eighth MidMoBank president in Bolivar, according to previous coverage — pointed to the bank’s roots under a different name.
“Lots of folks in Polk County knew us for many years as Polk County Bank,” she said in the release. “We worked on the town square and even built onto the rear of the building when drive-thrus came into style.”
MidMoBank Bolivar relocated a mile and a half south of the Bolivar town square in the early 1990s, into its own building at 2275 S. Springfield Ave., “still in the heart of Bolivar,” the release noted.
Celebrating past and future
The release said Mid-Missouri Bank will hold community appreciation events this fall at most of its banks in those Ozarks communities to thank community members for the first 150 years of their business. There will be free food, giveaways, drawings and prizes, plus live music and other entertainment. The celebrations are open to all community members.
“MidMoBank has been a consistently trusted financial partner to the businesses and families of this area for 150 years,” Justin Wagner, Mid-Missouri Bank’s chief lending officer, added via the release. “As current leaders of the bank, we’re excited to lay the best foundation for the next 150 years.”
For more information about the bank, visit MidMoBank.com or MidMoInsurance.com.
