Kennedy retires from PMG
Phillips Media Group officially wished longtime circulation director Jim Kennedy a happy retirement with a reception the afternoon of Wednesday, June 17.
The event’s atmosphere was one of encouragement and celebration as former and current staff members, friends, family and supportive community members enjoyed a come-and-go retirement party for Kennedy at the offices of the Bolivar Herald-Free Press.
Early in the formal part of the celebration, PMG president Jim Holland shared his thoughts regarding Kennedy’s departure.
“Jim has seen it all and done it all here in his 20 years with us,” Holland said. “It’s been a blessing to work with him, and we wish him nothing but personal success and enjoyment as he retires. He will be missed, and there’s just no way I can say enough good things about what he’s done here with us.”
As peers and coworkers took turns sharing memorable moments and their appreciation for Kennedy’s years on staff, longtime PMG publisher Dave Berry spoke.
“They say to surround yourself with people smarter than you,” Berry said with a chuckle. “My time here at Phillips was always easier with Mr. Kennedy making things go so smoothly. It was a pleasure to work with him, and he deserves the best in retirement.”
Kennedy addressed those in attendance with an emotional message of thanks and admiration, saying his time spent with PMG among great people and good friends is something he will never forget.
He confirmed he will continue to be a resource to those seeking guidance and will remain in his position as his replacement, Jason McNeely, acclimates to the role Kennedy held for two decades.
Additional messages of congratulations addressed to Kennedy may be sent to the Bolivar Herald-Free Press, 335 S. Springfield Ave., Bolivar MO 65613.
Cedar County Republican Editor Miles Brite contributed this report.
Auxiliary donates vision screener
Citizens Memorial Hospital Auxiliary recently donated a Welch Allyn Spot Vision Screener to the CMH marketing department, according to a CMH news release. The equipment will assist CMH staff with school health screenings.
“We help more than 25 schools and school nurses screen around 10,000 students each year,” Wren Hall, CMH community relations director, said in the release. “This includes screening students in preschool through high school, pre-kindergarten registration events, area Amish and Mennonite communities, as well as students with special needs. CMH provides complimentary staff, equipment and assistance with the screenings, such as vision, blood pressure, hearing, height and weight.”
The screener is a handheld vision screening device that meets American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines and helps users quickly and easily detects vision issues, the release added. The point-and-shoot technology screens both eyes in children and adults.
“Using traditional vision charts at school health screenings can average around five to six minutes per student,” Hall added. “The Spot Vision Screener captures eye screening information within seconds, at a safe distance and should help students feel more comfortable and confident during vision screenings. This generous donation will greatly assist our mass screening events and provide a more accurate result.”
In 2019, CMH volunteers worked 40,565 hours — a $1 million value to CMH — the release noted. The auxiliary also donated more than $66,500 in purchases for the organization last year.
The group also recently played a role, along with a matching gift by an anonymous donor, in ensuring CMH OB/GYN Clinic, Bolivar, can provide prenatal virtual appointments for some area expectant mothers.
“Many providers now offer prenatal telemedicine visits to some low risk patients,” board certified OB/GYN Shelly Meents, M.D., said in a separate CMH news release. “There are appointments when ultrasounds, physical exams and blood work aren’t needed. Women can take advantage of a telemedicine appointment with us which allows our physicians to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients at a distance using digital technology.”
The release said patients are provided an automatic blood pressure machine and fetal heart rate Doppler. The equipment is returned after delivery.
CMH Auxiliary donated $5,000 to help get the project started, the release noted.
“We are extremely grateful to our Auxiliary for supporting this project, especially during this very challenging time in health care. We have patients that travel over an hour one-way for care. We want our moms and babies to be healthy so the option for women to stay at home improves the quality of care we provide to our patients,” Meents added.
Other specialists at CMH OB/GYN Clinic include board certified physicians Sarah Kallberg, D.O., Ashley Lane, D.O. and nurse practitioner Kelly Raney, FNP-BC.
The clinic offers well woman care, complete pregnancy care, 3D/4D ultrasounds, infertility testing and treatment, as well as laser hair removal and skin rejuvenation services. The physicians perform laparoscopic minimally invasive surgery, robotic-assisted surgery and an in-office Her Option endometrial ablation procedure.
CMH OB/GYN Clinic accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid. To schedule an appointment call CMH OB/GYN at 777-8131.
For more information about joining the auxiliary, call Shantelle Posten, volunteer services director, at 328-6432.
SBU adds degree
Southwest Baptist University is adding a new graduate-level degree for educators, according to a university news release.
Applications are being accepted now, with courses beginning Spring 2021, for the Education Specialist in Curriculum and Instructional Leadership degree.
“We are filling a need to provide continuing educational and leadership opportunities for classroom teachers who desire to become better teachers and leaders within their educational setting, but not administrators,” Kevin Patterson, chair of the Department of Graduate Education, said in the release. “Graduates with this degree will be able to fill instructional leadership roles that do not require administrative certification.”
Graduates of the specialist degree could hold positions such as district leaders for curriculum, teacher trainers, department heads, and any other leadership position that does not require an administrative certification, the release added.
“We believe in the leadership capacity of classroom teachers and are excited to provide this new opportunity for educational growth and advancement,” Nancy Colbaugh, associate professor of education, said in the release. “This program is designed to provide a comprehensive and thorough study of the current issues that face our teachers and provide a path to enable the creation of aligned learning environments that support students both today and tomorrow.”
A master’s degree in education is required to enter the new program, which is 33 hours with students required to maintain continuous enrollment until the completion of the field study, the release added.
SBU’s Department of Graduate Education provides six master’s degree options, two specialist degrees and a doctoral degree for visionary teachers and aspiring leaders.
For more information about the new degree or other graduate degrees in education, contact Nicki Harmon, associate director of graduate admissions, at 912-5303 or nharmon@SBUniv.edu.
CMH offers robotic-arm assisted hip surgery
Citizens Memorial Hospital is the first hospital in southwest Missouri to offer Stryker’s robotic-arm assisted technology for use with hip surgery, according to a CMH news release.
The release said the hospital introduced Mako total knee earlier this year and has recently added Mako total hip replacement procedures. Board certified orthopedic surgeons Jonathan Gray, D.O., and Troy Morrison, D.O., with CMH Orthopedic & Spine Center in Bolivar are specially trained in the robotic technology.
The release said “this latest advancement in joint replacement surgery transforms the way total hip and knee replacements are performed through innovation, precision and increased accuracy,” adding “the highly advanced robotic technology enables patients to recover faster and more effectively.”
“The Mako Total Hip application is a treatment option for adults who suffer from degenerative joint disease of the hip,” Morrison said in the release. “Through CT-based 3D modeling of bone anatomy, we can use the Mako System to create a personalized surgical plan and identify the implant size, orientation and alignment based on each patient’s unique anatomy. The Mako System also enables surgeons to virtually modify the surgical plan intra-operatively and assists the surgeon in executing bone resections. In cadaveric studies, Mako total hip replacement acetabular cup placement has been shown to be four times more accurate and reproducible than manual total hip replacement procedures.”
The Mako total knee and total hip applications are treatment options designed to relieve pain caused by joint degeneration due to osteoarthritis, the release added.
“Mako is changing the way joint replacement surgeries are performed by providing each patient with a personalized surgical experience,” Gray added in the release. “The Mako System allows us to create each patient’s surgical plan preoperatively before entering the operating room. During surgery, the surgeon can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments while guiding the robotic-arm to execute that plan. It’s exciting to be able to offer this transformative technology.”
The demand for joint replacements is expected to rise in the next decade, the release noted — with total knee replacements in the U.S. estimated to increase by 673% by 2030 and primary total hip replacements estimated to increase by 174%.
The release said studies have shown that around “30% of patients are dissatisfied after conventional surgery.”
“We are proud to be the first hospital to offer this highly advanced robotic technology in our area,” Gary Fulbright, CEO/executive director of CMH and CMH Foundation, added in the release. “This addition to our orthopedic service line further demonstrates our commitment to provide the community with outstanding health care.”
Other orthopedic specialists at CMH Orthopedic & Spine Center include board certified surgeons David Rogers, M.D., and Ron Smith, M.D., and physician assistants, Stephanie Aug, PA-C, Retha Dawes, PA-C, and Jake Condren, PA-C.
“From diagnostic testing and evaluation to surgery and rehabilitation, CMH Orthopedic & Spine Center offers personalized assessments, treatment plans and complete orthopedic care that includes minimally invasive spine surgery, hip and knee replacement, carpal tunnel and rotator cuff repair,” the release said.
Orthopedic care is also available in Appleton City, El Dorado Springs and Osceola.
More information regarding Mako Total Knee and Total Hip can be found at citizensmemorial.com or facebook.com/CMHOrthoandSpineCenter. CMH Orthopedic & Spine Center accepts most major insurance plans including Medicare and Medicaid. To schedule an appointment, call CMH Orthopedic & Spine Center at 777-2663.
