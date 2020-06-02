Parkview Health Care Facility was recently recognized by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living for its achievements in the quality of care provided, according to a Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation news release.
PVHCF, which is owned and operated by the foundation, accomplished all four national goals in the areas of hospitalizations, antipsychotic usage, customer satisfaction and function outcomes, the release said.
“The entire team at Parkview is honored to be recognized for this incredible achievement,” CMH Foundation Chief Operating Officers Beverly Derrickson said in the release. “We are proud to improve care for our patients and residents. Our commitment to quality will continue.”
AHCA/NCAL recognized long-term care providers for their achievements through its Quality Initiative Recognition Program, which honors member facilities for their individual work in achieving AHCA/NCAL Quality Initiative goals, the release added.
“This achievement represents progress on important quality measures that will positively impact the lives of residents,” Dr. David Gifford, senior vice president of quality and regulatory affairs and chief medical officer at AHCA/NCAL, said in the release. “We applaud these organizations for their hard work and dedication to this significant quality improvement effort.”
Launched in 2012 by AHCA/NCAL, the quality initiative serves as a national effort to build upon the existing work of the long-term and post-acute care profession, the release said. The initiative aims to further improve quality of care in skilled nursing centers and assisted living communities by challenging member facilities to meet measurable goals in areas, such as hospital readmissions, off-label use of antipsychotics and customer satisfaction.
Each of CMH Foundation’s six long-term care facilities achieved at least one of the four national goals, the release noted.
“CMH long-term care facilities are dedicated to providing exceptional services through our compassionate healthcare team,” Derrickson said. “I would like to congratulate our facilities for achieving these goals and for striving to exceed them moving forward. I am proud to be a part of such an exceptional organization.”
