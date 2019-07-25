Southwest Baptist University’s Phi Beta Lambda members walked away from national competition late last month with more than one reason to hold their heads high.
According to an SBU news release, the group had 10 students compete at the PBL National Leadership Conference on June 24-27 in San Antonio, with seven claiming 10 top-10 finishes.
The release said the SBU students competed against more than 1,800 students at the “Create Lead Inspire” event for the opportunity to win national titles and more than $110,000 in cash awards.
SBU PBL has claimed 39 top-10 finishes at nationals in the last six years, the release said.
SBU students qualified for the national competition after claiming 19 top-five finishes — including five first places — at the PBL State Leadership Competition in April in Springfield.
“I have had the pleasure of leading such an unbelievably amazing group of people this year to a very successful national conference, bringing home many top-10 finishes,” SBU PBL president Austin Masters, a senior from Fair Grove, said in the release. “I am so proud of these friends that I can call colleagues, and I am so sad to leave, but I have no doubt that every one of them will become even bigger and better than what I see today.”
SBU national competitors included:
- Allison Hawkins — senior, St. Joseph; first place, construction management; 10th place, microeconomics.
- Mikayla Throne — senior, Ozark; fourth place, integrated marketing campaign.
- Allison Baker — junior, Bolivar; fifth place, information management; fifth place, project management.
- Josh Adams — senior, West Plains; eighth place, help desk.
- Michelle Chen — junior, Lebanon; eighth place, computer applications.
- Austin Masters — senior, Fair Grove; ninth place, programming concepts.
- Audrey Masters — senior, West Plains; 10th place, organizational behavior and leadership.
- Audrey and Austin Masters — second place, business ethics.
Other national competitors from SBU included Makayla Chen, junior, Lebanon; Nathan Hooper, sophomore, Bolivar; and Marrah Delmont, sophomore, Halfway.
“I am thankful for our PBL officer team and the hard work they put into this organization to make it successful,” Meilani Conley, SBU PBL adviser and computer and information sciences instructor, said in the release. “I am privileged to watch their development throughout the year and witness the hard work of each PBL member.”
Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda is a nonprofit education association with a quarter million students preparing for careers in business and business-related fields, the release added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.