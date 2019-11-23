Two Bolivar businesses were presented with business of the year distinctions at the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual luncheon, Thursday, Nov. 14.
According to a chamber news release, Walmart was named the 2019 large business of the year, and Comfort Inn was named the 2019 small business of the year.
Nominations and applications were submitted in October, according to the release, and the chamber's executive committee made the final selections based on growth, innovation, stability and community service.
"The chamber received several nominations this year," chamber president Jared Taylor said in the release. "Nominations were submitted by customers, clients, patients and co-workers. That speaks well of these businesses that so many people appreciate the hard work and contributions they make to our community. All are very worthy of winning. Bolivar is very blessed to have these nominees established in our community."
Categories are determined by number of employees, the release stated.
Walmart has 159 full-time employees and 168 part-time employees. Thirty-five associates have more than 25 years of experience, and one associate has 47 years of service. The store is managed by Chris Asby.
Comfort Inn is owned by Shanil and Naiya Patel, and the hotel has six full-time employees and five part-time employees. It has seen a 20% annual growth in business in 2019, the release stated.
Any chamber business in good standing was eligible for nomination, provided they have not received the award during the last five years. Last year's recipients were Citizens Memorial Hospital and OakStar Bank.
According to the release, winners will be featured at the December Networking@Noon meeting and honored in the annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 14. They also may be eligible to be entered in the Missouri Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year competition.
For more information, contact the chamber at 326-4118 or email info@bolivarchamber.com.
