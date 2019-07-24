Bolivar R-1 hears from the community

After a closed session on Thursday, July 18, the Bolivar R-1 school board opened its doors to the community for local residents to provide input on the district’s long-range goals.
The room was divided by tables, which were categorized by the district’s pillars from its mission statement.
The pillars include supporting a quality faculty and staff, developing future-ready leaders, preparing lifelong learners, building strong family and community partnerships and creating a safe learning environment.
“This is all about strengthening that pillar,” said superintendent Tony Berry to participants before the activity began.
“We want to know what the strengths are, we want to know what the weaknesses are, we want to know what opportunities are out there in Bolivar, and we want to know what threats are going to be coming our way.”
Each table was spearheaded by a school board member.
During the activity, community members discussed and wrote out strengths, weaknesses, goals and opportunities for their table’s designated pillar.
At the end of the activity, each group presented its results on display boards to the room.
The “supporting a quality faculty and staff” group wrote that future goals for the pillar could be developing a volunteer program, maintaining attractive pay schedules and benefits packages and better communication of teacher and student needs to the community.
The “developing future-ready leaders” group wrote the pillar could benefit from family outreach events, removing financial obstacles for students who want to participate in activities and promoting a safe environment.
The “preparing lifelong learners” group identified goals, such as increasing communication and engagement to bolster the high school’s apprenticeship program, BoMO Works, researching and implementing alternate learning environments and focusing on basic life skills beginning at a young age.
The “building strong family and community partnerships” group wrote that the district could increase the number of meaningful and vested community partnerships and expand consistent communication with all district residents.
Additionally, the “building strong family” group also brought up the idea of the district creating a mentoring program with a focus on relationships and, if needed, resources.
The “creating a safe learning environment” group hypothesized the district could work toward bringing all school buildings to one campus as a way to improve overall physical safety.
The group also suggested bringing all buildings to campus would address traffic congestion issues — an issue the board hopes will be resolved by the new childhood learning center expansion.
The safe environment group also wrote the district could maintain a climate and atmosphere that identifies and provides resources for student mental health and crises.
After each group shared their results, Berry told participants, “I look forward to being able to go over all this information and see where we’re going to develop our three- to five-year plan.”
On the agenda
The board met in closed session July 18 to discuss legal actions; hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting employees; and individually identifiable personnel records.
According to the draft minutes, no action required to be reported under open records law was taken.
During open session, the board voted 6-0 to approve a 2019-20 bid from Garretson Trash Service LLC.
Additionally, the board unanimously approved 2019-20 contracts for the following employees:
● Dustin Preston as a SPED at-risk teacher at BPS.
● Jay Taylor as a paraprofessional at BIS.
● Victoria Wiseman as a Lil Liberator daycare worker.
● Tiffany Morgan as a registrar at BMS.
● Shelley Hancock as a paraprofessional at BES.
The board also unanimously granted the following resignations for the 2018-2019 school year:
● Brent Murphy, BPS SPED at-risk teacher.
● Mike Ryan, BES paraprofessional.
● Kris Besch, seventh grade SPED teacher at BMS.
Board members Hubbert, J.R Collins, Kyle Lancaster, Jeralen Shive, Bill vanHoornbeek and were present for open and closed session July 18. Jesse Sheppeck was absent.
The board’s next meeting is set for Thursday, Aug. 22.
Jessica Franklin Maull contributed to this report.
