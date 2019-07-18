How well Polk County can stave off an infectious disease pandemic depends on how much its residents know — and when.
In the event of a new strain of the flu, a matching vaccine could take between six and 12 months to manufacture, Polk County Health Center Administrator Michelle Morris said, meaning the center — and a coalition of community partners including hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, local media and government — would need to act in other ways to stop the spread.
“It’s not just about vaccines,” Morris said, adding, “Immediately, we might be doing things to help mitigate that, such as social distancing, encouraging people to stay home when they’re sick, covering your cough and washing your hands.
“There might be some social messaging we might send out to the community about what things people can do to protect themselves.”
Earlier this month, the coalition put the wraps on the latest update of its plan to handle an influenza pandemic. The plan is continually updated, she said, accounting for Polk County’s growth and the changing government agencies and community partners involved in fighting the spread of contagious diseases.
The principles of the plan, Morris said, also work across the spectrum of spreadable conditions.
Measles and hepatitis A, two communicable diseases both in the news recently, haven’t been reported in Polk County this year. The two remain on the center’s watchlist, she said.
As of July 2, 343 cases of hepatitis A have been reported in the state this year, centered largely in southeast Missouri, according to a Tuesday, July 9, article in the St. Genevieve Herald.
The measles virus is currently spreading as part of the largest outbreak since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The coalition discussed how to approach a hypothetical measles outbreak at its last meeting, Morris said.
“As a coalition, or as a community, what’s our first step?” she said. “What’s going to trigger us into action, whether it’s setting up a vaccination clinic, or getting information to the community?
The group made the call that one or two cases are all it will take to get the ball rolling.
“That’s going to put us into motion,” she said. “Public information will start going out. We’ll work with area physicians, we’ll make sure they have vaccines if they need it.”
Morris said pandemics are defined as the worldwide spread of communicable disease, while epidemics are limited to a specific country or region.
“We constantly monitor diseases,” she said of the health center. “There are 96 reportable diseases in the state of Missouri. If any are reported in Polk County, we’re required to follow up and investigate where that’s coming from.”
If the beginning approach to a potential pandemic is dispersing public information, Morris said the full measure is to set up sites to disperse vaccines — a daunting task, and also an opportunity for the coalition’s community partners.
“When you talk about trying to get 30,000 people in the community vaccinated against influenza, with a staff of 15, that’s kind of difficult to be able to do that in a timely manner,” she said.
In that case, she said the coalition would utilize closed point of dispensing sites, or pods, which are local businesses who have agreed to offer the vaccines to employees and their families.
“That reduces the number of people that a public health department would be responsible for vaccinating in a short amount of time,” she said.
Morris said last year, the center saw a decrease in flu cases from the year before — a positive sign.
When flu season starts Oct. 1, Morris said local schools and colleges will send a weekly list of the top five conditions they’re dealing with. The center combines that information with other reports from its statewide and local sources.
“The hope is through that constant monitoring, if we see a pattern, we can stop that pattern before it becomes an outbreak,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.