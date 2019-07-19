Volunteers unite

Once again, Polk County has pulled together to collect items and donations for this year’s sixth annual Back to School Extravaganza. The event provides free commodities, such as school supplies, hygiene products, haircuts and more to Polk County students.
Kathy Drake, who has served as the extravaganza committee’s chair all six years, said planning typically begins “after the first of the year.”
She said organizers have to plan ahead.
“We have around 100 volunteers throughout the course of the event,” she added. “The event will probably have 20 to 25 clubs, organizations and businesses running booths.”
Drake explained Bolivar’s United Methodist church spearheads the event and collects supplies and donations.
Other local churches also collect supplies.
She estimated the event costs about $10,000 a year.
In addition to supplies and monetary donations provided by the community, Drake said the event has received grants that have helped through the years, such as the Community Foundation grant and Walmart Community grant — plus other grants that she’s still waiting to hear back about this year.
The event’s mission is to “make a child have a better start to their school year, so that maybe they will thrive throughout the year,” Drake said.
“We have a lot of school personnel who volunteer for this event,” she added. “They would know the importance of a child being happy and having supplies and feeling good about themselves.”
Tammy Condren, a retired Marion C. Early elementary school principal, has volunteered for the event’s registration table for five years.
Condren, who now works at SBU as an assistant professor of graduate education and doctorate of education in educational leadership coordinator, knows first-hand how important it is for students to begin the school year on the right foot.
Condren said volunteering to help students with the extravaganza is “an opportunity to help them be just like one of the other kids.”
“They look the same as everybody else,” she said, describing the event’s impact on students.
“They get to bring the supplies that everybody else has and just be like one of the other kids whose parents can’t provide because maybe they’re down on their luck right now.”
Condren noted school supplies are extremely expensive.
“Even when you have one child, it’s expensive, but when you have more, it gets to be extremely expensive, so it’s a way for us to provide that service,” she said.
When Polk County students and families browse through the Bolivar High School commons for the event, Condren said the experience for them will be like “going shopping.”
“Different companies, different businesses and people donate different items,” she said. “So students get to choose their own things, and that gives them some empowerment in what they’re doing.”
Condren said, “It takes a village. It takes everybody working together,” in regards to the extravaganza’s planning.
The event’s haircutting station is one part of the village that could use more volunteers this year.
Charlotte DeBauche, who owns The Gallery hair salon in Bolivar, said she usually serves as the head of the extravaganza’s haircut station.
“Last year, there were maybe four of us,” DeBauche said, referring to the amount of hairdresser volunteers. “That’s not enough of us. We do usually over 100 haircuts. We always need more volunteers.”
DeBauche said the experience is rewarding.
“It’s a great opportunity for the kids and the parents,” she said. “I enjoy it. I feel like they need all the help they can get.”
What to know
The extravaganza is set for 8:30 to 11:30 a.m, Saturday, Aug. 3, on Bolivar High School’s campus. Parents or guardians must have their children present with them to register for the event.
Polk County K-12 students will be provided free backpacks, school supplies, hygiene products, socks, undergarments, haircuts and more.
