A Bolivar man faces felony charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl last year.
According to online court records, Rolland Lynn Fausett, 19, is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class C felony third-degree sexual abuse and class E felony sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 — first offense.
The probable cause statement said the Bolivar Police Department was contacted by the Polk County Children’s Division in August 2020 about an allegation of a sexual assault.
A 14-year-old girl told forensic interviewers with the Child Advocacy Center in Springfield that she had “blacked out” at a party in the 1600 block of South Pike Avenue in Bolivar around six weeks earlier, the statement said.
She said when she woke up, Fausett was sexually assaulting her, the statement said.
While Fausett initially denied the assault, he later told investigators he had a consensual sexual encounter with the 14-year-old, per the statement.
Fausett is being held in Polk County Jail on $100,000 cash or surety bond. His attorney, Mel Gilbert, filed a motion for bond reduction on Wednesday, June 2.
He’s due in court Wednesday, June 16, for a criminal setting.
If convicted of the class C felony charge, Fausett faces from three to 10 years in prison, up to $10,000 in fines or both, per the felony complaint.
