A Bolivar man faces felony drug charges after the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control and other law enforcement agencies searched his home last month.
According to online court records, Kenneth Clayton Cole Jr., 59, is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class A felony trafficking drugs or attempt — first degree — over statutory amount, class A felony distribution of controlled substance in a protected location, class D felony possession of controlled substance and class E felony keeping or maintaining a public nuisance.
Cole faces a class D felony first-degree tampering with motor vehicle charge in a separate case in Polk County Circuit Court.
A news release from the Bolivar Police Department said Cole’s charges come after a three-month cooperative effort and over 100 hours of investigation and surveillance involving BPD, MSHP, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the Combined Ozarks Multi-Jurisdictional Enforcement Team and federal agencies.
“This would not have been possible without the assistance, support and involvement of the citizens of Bolivar or the cooperation between all levels of law enforcement,” Bolivar police chief Mark Webb said in the release. “Neighbors concerned about neighbors and working together is the cornerstone of strong, successful communities and we are thankful to be part of one.”
The release said law enforcement was made aware of the criminal activity thanks to “numerous citizen tips and complaints.”
The probable cause statement said during the third week of November, Cole “sold a quantity of purported methamphetamine, a crystalline substance that field tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine,” to a person at his residence in the 1300 block of West Fair Play Street, Bolivar.
Cole’s residence is in a protected location, within 2,000 feet of a school or other protected site, the statement said.
Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Cole’s home on Thursday, Nov. 19, per the statement.
During the search, law enforcement found over 1 pound of “crystalline substance, purported to be methamphetamine, and which field tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine,” the statement said.
“The way the crystalline substance was packaged was for distribution of the substance,” the statement said.
The statement said troopers also found drug paraphernalia in the home.
Cole “claimed responsibility for all methamphetamine related items located during the search,” according to the statement.
Troopers also located a black 2016 Harley Davidson Low Rider motorcycle reported stolen on Wednesday, Sept. 2, to the Carterville Police Department.
Cole told officers with the Bolivar Police Department he “took it” but “didn't steal it," the statement said.
The statement said at the time the search warrant was executed, Cole had been released from jail on bond for two previous cases — both with charges filed in 2019 — also alleging Class A felony distribution of controlled substance in a protected location, crimes the statement said also apparently took place at his residence.
The felony complaint, filed by Polk County Prosecuting Attorney Ken Ashlock, said Cole is a persistent offender with felony convictions for possession of controlled substance in 1997 and 1998 in Polk County and in 2012 in Dade County.
While he was arrested on a no bond capias warrant, Cole is currently being held in Polk County Jail on $1,025,000 cash or surety bond plus conditions for both cases.
If convicted of the class A felonies, Cole could spend 10 to 30 years, or life, in prison, the complaint said.
He’s due in court Wednesday, Dec. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.