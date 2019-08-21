On the brink of a jury trial, a Bolivar man accused of stabbing a person in the chest in January 2018 will serve prison time after coming to a plea agreement with prosecutors.
According to online court records, David William Peterson, 24, pleaded guilty in a pre-trial conference Friday, Aug. 16, in Polk County Circuit Court to class D felony second-degree assault.
Associate Judge James A. Hackett sentenced Peterson to six years in prison with credit for time served.
Peterson was originally charged with class A felony first-degree assault.
In accordance with the plea deal, Hackett also dismissed a second charge of armed criminal action.
Peterson’s trial was set for early next month.
According to previous coverage, Bolivar Police Department’s Lt. Roger Barron told the BH-FP the stabbing took place at around 8 p.m. Jan. 26, 2018, in the 4500 block of South 131st Road in southeast Bolivar following a dispute between Peterson and a male victim.
The probable cause statement said Peterson entered a residence without permission, became engaged in a “physical altercation,” and “took possession of a knife and knowingly stabbed” the victim, who suffered “two stab wounds to his torso.”
Barron said the victim was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar for serious injuries after being stabbed in the chest.
Both of his lungs had collapsed, according to the statement.
Bolivar police officers and Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies searched for Peterson overnight until he turned himself in at the Polk County Jail the next day, according to previous coverage.
The felony complaint said Peterson is a persistent offender with prior felony convictions of possession of a controlled substance in May 2015, second-degree assault in June 2015 and two counts of resisting arrest in May 2016.
In an email Monday, Aug. 19, Prosecuting Attorney Ken Ashlock called Peterson’s plea deal and sentence “a decent result in light of the possible defenses and the uncertainty of a trial.”
Ashlock said many factors “go into a plea deal.”
“We look at what we think a judge may give the defendant,” he said.
Prosecutors also consider “issues that we face at trial and possible defenses, like self-defense,” Ashlock added.
He said it’s also important for the state to consider issues that could “arise on appeal of a guilty verdict,” potentially “getting the verdict set aside” or making prosecutors face the retrial of a case due to defendants’ attorneys “not doing something they should have.”
Ashlock said these factors help explain why prosecutors — who may want to avoid “the long path that a case takes if it goes to trial” — often consider plea deals “a good thing for both sides.”
