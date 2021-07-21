Two men from Bolivar face felony robbery and armed criminal action charges after allegedly beating up a man and holding him at gunpoint while stealing the license plates from his vehicle.
According to online court records, Cody Lee Powell, 36, and Eugene Green III, 29, are both charged in Polk County Circuit Court with felony armed criminal action, class A felony first-degree robbery, class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm and class E felony third-degree assault.
The probable cause statement said Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1300 block of East 435th Road in Bolivar at around 10:15 p.m. for a report of a robbery in front of an auto body shop.
The victim called 911 to say he’d “been ‘jumped’” by two men, the statement said.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found the victim had “several large bruises to his torso and minor lacerations on his face,” the statement said. The victim told law enforcement he believed he had a broken rib.
The statement said Powell and Green arrived at a residence and demanded the victim return items he’d borrowed from Powell.
The victim’s wife told deputies she was scared when Powell and Green arrived at the house and began threatening her, the statement said, so she ran away from the residence.
After returning Powell’s belongings, the victim said both men “walked around the south side of the building and crossed the barbed wire fence, beckoning him to follow,” per the statement.
Powell then pointed a handgun at the victim, the statement said, threatening to shoot the man and his wife. He then told the victim he “would not be leaving without ‘blood.’”
The statement said Powell then struck the victim in the face with the handgun, and the victim picked up Powell and threw him into a nearby tree.
Then Green came up behind the victim and “struck him in the ribs several times with a closed fist,” the statement said.
Powell then stole the license plates from the victim’s vehicle, and the pair fled the area in a maroon Dodge Charger, which did not have license plates.
The victim’s wife said Powell had been texting the victim since Sunday, July 4, threatening him with “bodily injury,” the statement said.
Per the felony complaints filed by Prosecuting Attorney Ken Ashlock, both Powell and Green are considered persistent offenders.
Green has felony convictions in Polk County for stealing in 2016 and 2020 and possession of controlled substance in 2019, per the felony complaint.
Powell has felony convictions in Mercer County for first-degree assault in 2005 and tampering with a vehicle in 2007, the felony complaint stated. He was found guilty of possession of controlled substance in Polk County Circuit Court in 2008 and 2020, and was found guilty of second-degree burglary and stealing in Greene County Circuit Court in 2010.
If convicted of the class A felony charge, both Green and Powell face 10 to 30 years or life in prison.
Green was arrested Monday, July 19, per Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison.
Green’s being held in Polk County Jail on $75,000 cash or surety bond and is due in court Wednesday, July 21.
A warrant carrying a $75,000 cash or surety bond has also been issued for Powell. As of press time Tuesday, he had not been arrested.
