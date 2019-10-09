In the dark last Tuesday night, two Polk County men allegedly wore face masks and attacked a man at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Jackson Dene Follis, 18, of Dunnegan is charged with class D felony second-degree assault and felony armed criminal action, while Russell Eugene Hanks Jr., 21, of Bolivar faces the same charges, plus class E felony unlawful use of a weapon — exhibiting, in Polk County Circuit Court.
According to the probable cause statement, deputies responded to the 4200 block of South 140th Road in Bolivar at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, for a report of a physical assault.
The victim said two men wearing masks “confronted him” and another person at Mount Olive Cemetery on East 420th Road, Bolivar.
One man, later identified as Hanks, was wearing a black mask with skulls on it. Hanks displayed a firearm and pointed it at the victim, the statement said.
As the victim tried to run away, another man, later identified as Follis, struck him with a wooden club in the right leg twice, the statement said.
The suspects then left the cemetery in a blue Chevrolet Cavalier.
“A long cylinder object was located on the front passenger side floor board where Jackson had been located,” the statement said.
The statement said deputies found a tan and black Diamond Back 9mm semi-automatic handgun in the center console of Hanks’ vehicle. They also found a face mask with a skull on the car’s floorboard.
When talking with deputies, Hanks — who said he pointed an unloaded gun at the victim — admitted to “devising the plan” to have the victim meet another person at the cemetery to “ensure he would be able to confront” him about “some recent burglaries,” the statement said.
Hanks said he hoped to scare the victim “into talking,” the statement said.
The statement said the victim had swelling and redness on his right shin, as well as abrasions to his left arm and leg.
Both Hanks and Follis were released on $15,000 bond with conditions and are due in court Wednesday, Oct. 9.
