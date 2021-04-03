Choosing to chase

After a pursuit with a suspect through Polk County, sheriff Danny Morrison said deputies have a lot to consider when deciding to chase a fleeing person.
According to online court records, Jacob M. Coleman, 25, of Excelsior Springs is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class D felony stealing of a motor vehicle and class E felony resisting arrest.
Coleman stole a pickup truck from the 1500 block of Rt. KK, south of Bolivar, at around 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 26, and then led law enforcement on a high-speed through the county, per the probable cause statement.
“We have to take into account a lot of factors before we decide to pursue a vehicle,” Morrison said, “such as the amount of traffic, speed, type of offense, weather conditions and so on.”
In this instance, Morrison said, deputies felt they could safely take the suspect into custody without a risk to the public.
Morrison said deputies utilized stop sticks, “which deflated the suspect’s tires and the vehicle became inoperable.”
He said stop sticks slowly deflate tires instead of making them blow out immediately.
“There is a danger to the deputy that is deploying them,” Morrison said. “We train our deputies on how to properly deploy them, but there is still a risk involved, like a lot of our job duties.”
Morrison noted the injuries suffered by Greene County deputy Lt. Steven Westbrook in Polk County in December. Westbrook was seriously hurt when suspect Seth Hay’s vehicle hit him as he attempted to deploy stop sticks during a pursuit south on Mo. 13.
“Our goal is to take the suspect into custody as quickly and safely as possible,” Morrison said.
In this case, deputies were able to stop Coleman’s vehicle south of Bolivar’s city limits near the intersection of Rt. T and Rt. WW, Morrison said.
According to the statement, Coleman was in a friend’s silver Nissan pickup truck at a residence on Rt. KK.
When the friend, who was driving the truck, stopped at the residence and got out to talk to another person, Coleman “who was riding with him, slid to the driver’s seat and took off in the vehicle,” the statement said.
A deputy tried to pull over Coleman near Rt. T, but he failed to stop, the statement said.
“The driver went over hills and passed two vehicles on a double yellow line,” the statement said. “The driver then proceeded to pass another vehicle on a double yellow line.”
Coleman drove around 3 miles before a deputy deployed stop sticks, the statement said, and made the truck’s front passenger tire go flat.
“The driver continued to drive with the tire flat until the vehicle eventually became stuck in the mud in a field located at 4535 South 107th Road in Bolivar,” the statement said.
Coleman was arrested on scene and transported to Polk County Jail, per the statement.
He later told deputies he had been arguing with the victim before he stole his truck.
“Coleman stated that he planned on taking the vehicle to Kansas City or Independence, Missouri, but he got lost,” the statement said.
He told deputies “sometimes you have to keep going and take a shot at things,” the statement said.
Coleman told deputies he did not have a license but thought he could get away, per the statement.
He’s being held in Polk County Jail on $35,000 bond and is due in court Monday, April 5.
