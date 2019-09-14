A Fair Play man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly stealing from four victims through uncompleted vehicle sales over the course of a month.
According to online court records, James Edward Cantrell III, 39, is charged with five counts class D felony stealing by deceit — $750 or more in Polk County Circuit.
The probable cause statement said Polk County deputies executed a search warrant at Cantrell’s home in the 400 block of Mo. 32 on Tuesday, Sept. 10, after four victims said they attempted to purchase vehicles from Cantrell through the eBay Motors website throughout the month of August.
“All the victims involved stated they’d pay a certain amount of money, whether it would be a deposit or full payment, and never received the vehicle after either making the deposit or full payment,” the statement said.
In total, Cantrell received over $16,000 through the transactions, the statement said.
Each victim said after they gave him money, Cantrell said the vehicles were sold to the next highest bidder or sold locally, the statement said. He then kept their money, saying it was a non-refundable deposit.
Another victim, who hadn’t filed a report with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, told a deputy he had purchased a pontoon boat from Cantrell for $7,000.
When the victim went to Cantrell’s residence to pick up the boat, he “refused to give him the title, trespassed him from his property and threatened to call law enforcement,” the statement said.
The investigation into the theft involving the pontoon boat is ongoing, the statement said.
The statement said video footage from Walmart shows Cantrell picking up money one victim sent him via a Walmart money transfer.
During the search of his home, deputies also found bank statements, the title for the pontoon boat, a receipt for the Walmart transaction, as well as three of the four vehicles victims intended to purchase.
According to the felony complaint, Cantrell is considered a persistent offender. He was found guilty of felony stealing in Greene County in June 2004, felony second-degree burglary in Camden County in October 2003 and forgery in Cass County in October 1997.
Cantrell was released from Polk County Jail on Thursday, Sept. 12, on $49,999 bond with conditions. He was placed under house arrest and fitted with an electronic monitoring device.
He is due in court Wednesday, Sept. 18.
If convicted, Cantrell faces two to seven years in prison, one year in county jail, a $10,000 fine, or a combination of imprisonment and fine for each class D felony.
