A Bolivar man convicted of sexual exploitation of minors and sentenced to serve 30 years in federal prison was found dead in his cell last week.
According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Prisons, Monte D. Gann, who was serving his sentence at a federal prison in Greenville, Illinois, died Monday, Dec. 2.
He was 57.
The release said Gann “was found unresponsive in his cell in the Special Housing Unit” at around 7:25 p.m.
“Life-saving measures were initiated immediately by responding staff,” the release said. “Staff requested emergency medical services and life-saving efforts continued.”
Gann was pronounced dead by EMS personnel, the release said.
Prison staff notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
“No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger,” the release said.
Gann had been in custody at Greenville since Oct. 3, 2016.
The Illinois prison is a medium security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website. It houses 1,045 male prisoners, the release said.
Gann was sentenced to three decades in prison, without the possibility of parole, in August 2016 by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool after he pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of minors, according to previous coverage.
In September 2015, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received two cybertips from Tumblr, which had discovered 13 images and one video file containing possible child pornography uploaded from Gann’s computer, per previous coverage.
Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Gann’s residence on Dec. 16, 2015.
According to the federal indictment, Gann produced and distributed child pornography from as early as Jan. 1, 2004, through the day of the search at his home.
A news release from the U.S. District Court said Gann told officers he had been looking at child pornography for several years and used the internet to search for and view child pornography.
Gann also said he used the websites Omegle, Kik and Skype to contact male children to exchange pornographic pictures, and he said he engaged in chat sessions and live streaming video sessions via webcams with minors as young as 9 years old on multiple occasions.
The release also said Gann used the internet to meet with multiple children for sexual contact and to trade images and videos throughout 2015. More than 400 images and eight videos of child pornography were found on his phone, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.