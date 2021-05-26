A warrant has been issued for a man accused of hitting another person over the top of the head with a hammer in Bolivar.
According to online court records, Forest Snow O’Keefe, 20, is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class A felony first-degree assault — serious physical injury and felony armed criminal action.
The probable cause statement said O’Keefe and a passenger drove a white Ford Edge to a residence in the 800 block of West Jackson Street on Monday, May 17.
The statement said O’Keefe got out of the vehicle, walked over to the victim and asked, “Do you know who I am?”
O’Keefe then swung a hammer at the victim’s head, per the statement. He missed on his first swing, but he hit the victim on the top of the head with a second swing.
The statement said O’Keefe caused a “severe laceration.” The victim was admitted to the Citizens Memorial Hospital emergency room.
“At this point, Forest S. O'Keefe returned to the vehicle and left the scene,” the statement said.
Two witnesses said the victim did not know O’Keefe, according to the statement.
One witness said she tried to stop the attack, the statement said, but the passenger in O’Keefe’s car got out and held her back.
The statement said O’Keefe, who is considered homeless, had recently moved out of the residence where the assault occurred.
The warrant for O’Keefe’s arrest carries a $75,000 cash or surety bond, per online court records.
If convicted of the class A felony charge, O’Keefe faces 10 to 30 years in prison, according to the felony complaint.
