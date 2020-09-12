Man charged in shooting

A Dunnegan man faces felony charges after allegedly firing shots at another vehicle in the parking lot of Smoker’s Outlet in Bolivar last month.
According to online court records, Justin Darrell Latiker, born in 1989, is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with two counts felony armed criminal action, one count class B felony first-degree assault, one count class D felony second-degree kidnapping and one count class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
The probable cause statement said officers responded to Smoker’s Outlet on East Buffalo Street at around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, for reports of shots fired.
A witness said she saw a victim duck down in the passenger side of a pickup truck, parked on the west side of the building, after hearing someone fire a gun two or three times, the statement said. She identified Latiker, who has tattoos “all over,” including teardrops on his face and others covering his neck, as the shooter.
The statement said an employee also reported hearing gunshots.
Another witness, who owns a Chrysler van, said Latiker and another person “asked for a ride” in exchange for cigarettes prior to the shooting, the statement said. Latiker sat in the second row passenger side of the vehicle, while his friend sat in the front passenger seat.
The statement said Latiker and the other person told the witness to drive to the Smoker’s Outlet parking lot. The driver said she parked facing south in the west parking lot.
She was “about to exit her vehicle to enter the store, when Justin D Latiker ‘opened the rear passenger sliding door and shot a gun,’” the statement said.
The driver said she yelled at Latiker to get out of her van, but he instructed her to back out of her parking space and leave the lot, the statement said.
She drove east on Buffalo Street, stopped at the intersection of South Boston Avenue and Latiker and the person with him got out of the van, the statement said.
The driver returned to the Smoker’s Outlet parking lot, and officers searched her vehicle and found items belonging to Latiker, including a shirt, cell phone, binoculars, an ashtray and cigarette butts, the statement said.
“The cell phone, shirt and cigarette butts will be sent to the lab for detection/identification of prints and DNA,” the statement said.
There were no spent shell casings in the vehicle, the statement said.
Officers canvassed the area but did not find Latiker and the person with him, the statement said.
A victim later told officers Latiker pointed a handgun and fired once at him, but he refused to provide a written statement about the incident “as he did not want to ‘snitch,’” the statement said.
According to the statement, Latiker has two additional outstanding warrants for resisting arrest. He also has previous firearm convictions in Oklahoma, including carrying a firearm while intoxicated and carrying a firearm after conviction/during probation in October 2015 and carrying or possessing a firearm by a convicted felon in January 2016.
Latiker is held in Polk County Jail on $250,000 bond with conditions. He’s due in court Wednesday, Sept. 16.
