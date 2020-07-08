Man charged with assault

A Polk County man faces felony charges after allegedly hitting and choking a woman earlier this year.
According to online court records, James Bradley Lee, born in 1982, of Humansville is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with two counts class B felony first-degree domestic assault and class E felony first-degree harassment in two separate cases.
The probable cause statement said officers responded to the 200 block of West South Street on Monday, Feb. 17.
The victim said Lee came to her apartment to pick up his backpack. When she opened the door, Lee “hit her in the face, which knocked out one of her teeth,” the statement said.
The victim said Lee “then pushed her back into the apartment, choked her and hit her head against a wall,” the statement said.
As he left, the statement said he told the victim “he would return and kill her.”
Officers found the victim had a missing top front tooth and discoloration on her left ear, according to the statement.
The following month, on Monday, March 23, officers responded to the 1800 block of East Division for another incident involving Lee.
Lee “began to yell and curse” at the victim, telling her “you are going to watch your truck burn tonight,” the statement said.
He then threatened to kill her, saying “you are as good as dead,” the victim said.
A witness said he heard Lee threatening to burn the victim’s vehicle and kill her, the statement said.
The victim told officers “she had been so scared by the threats that she was shaking,” per the statement.
The statements said Lee has previous domestic assault convictions in Polk County, once in 2015 and twice in 2016. He was also found guilty of assault in Polk County Circuit Court in 2016.
Two summonses for a Wednesday, July 8, court appearance have been issued for Lee.
