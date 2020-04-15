Man pleads guilty to Walmart robbery

A Strafford man accused of an armed robbery in Bolivar last year was recently sentenced after pleading guilty in Polk County Circuit Court.
According to online court records, Kaven William Mahon, born in 2000, pleaded guilty before 30th Circuit Judge Michael O’Brien Hendrickson to class A felony first-degree robbery.
In accordance with Mahon’s plea deal with Prosecuting Attorney Ken Ashlock, the judge sentenced Mahon to 10 years in prison with the possibility of probation pending successful completion of a 120-day shock incarceration program.
According to court records, an additional felony armed criminal action charge was dismissed per the plea agreement. Mahon had pleaded not guilty to both original charges in January.
His charges stemmed from an armed robbery in the parking lot of Bolivar’s Walmart in November 2019.
Police officers responded to Bolivar’s Walmart on Saturday night, Nov. 2, after another person charged in the incident — Levi Chance Bryan, 17, of Springfield — allegedly pointed a pistol at an 18-year-old woman, demanded she give him all of her money and shocked her with a pink Taser, per previous coverage.
The victim was picked up earlier that night at her home by her friend, Mahon, in his van. Bryan, who sat next to the victim, and three other people were also in the vehicle.
According to previous coverage, Mahon drove the group to a gas station near Mo. 13 and Rt. U before driving to the Walmart parking lot, where Bryan “produced what she believed to be a pistol and demanded she give him her money or he would shoot her,” per the probable cause statement.
Lt. Roger Barron previously said the suspects stole around $200 from the victim.
After the victim was robbed, shocked and “ordered out of the vehicle,” Mahon sped away southbound on Mo. 83, the statement said.
The victim wasn’t seriously hurt, but she suffered burns from the stun gun, Barron previously said.
During an interview, Mahon told officers he was present for the robbery, which he knew Bryan had planned. Bryan gave Mahon $20 of the money stolen from the victim, the statement said.
Mahon said he drove around with Bryan “throughout the night, robbing a drug dealer in Springfield,” the statement said.
The statement said they also drove to a home in Republic, where Bryan shot a person in the face multiple times with a BB gun.
Bryan is charged with class A felony first-degree robbery and felony armed criminal action in Polk County Circuit Court. Greene County prosecutors also filed a class A felony first-degree robbery charge against him in Greene County Circuit Court in November 2019.
He was indicted by a Polk County grand jury in February.
Bryan is held on $125,000 bond plus conditions and is due in court Monday, May 4.
