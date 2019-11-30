A Mississippi man has been sentenced in Polk County Circuit Court on charges stemming from a 2018 incident in which he fired a handgun in his home during a domestic dispute.
According to court records, Matthew Young, 48, of Southaven, Mississippi, pleaded guilty in accordance with a plea deal to class E felony unlawful use of a weapon before Associate Circuit Judge John C. Porter. The judge suspended imposition of the sentence and ordered Young to serve five years supervised probation.
Young also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years unsupervised probation.
Two additional charges, a second count of unlawful use of a weapon and third-degree domestic assault, both class E felonies, were dismissed.
Young had previously entered a not guilty plea in April.
As the BH-FP previously reported, the probable cause statement said the victim called officers to a Bolivar home in the 1000 block of North Market Avenue, which she shared with Young, at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018.
The statement said Young “discharged a firearm into the closet after waving it around.” The woman said the barrel of the gun had been “negligently pointed toward her at times.”
Young admitted to officers he fired the weapon into the closet and hit a pile of clothes, the statement said. However, Young told officers he believed the firearm was unloaded when he pulled the trigger.
Officers confiscated the handgun, three articles of clothing with holes potentially from a discharged round and a .380 shell casing found in the bedroom where the incident took place.
