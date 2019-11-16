A Dexter man faces multiple felony charges — including murder — following a high-speed pursuit and two wrecks, which left a Polk County sheriff’s deputy injured and a woman dead.
According to court records, Austin Lee Satornino, 21, is charged in Dallas County with class A felony second-degree murder — during perpetration, attempted perpetration or flight from perpetration of a felony.
He also faces two additional charges of class B felony second-degree assault — special victim and class E felony resisting arrest.
The charges are related to a pursuit in Polk and Dallas counties early Sunday morning, Nov. 10.
Satornino is accused of fleeing in a blue 2007 Ford Focus from Polk County sheriff’s deputy Katherine P. Segura. The latter was performing a routine business check in Halfway when she initiated the pursuit because she “believed the driver was impaired,” Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison previously told the BH-FP.
Satornino, with Segura in pursuit, swerved repeatedly as he traveled eastbound on Mo. 32 into Dallas County, according to the probable cause statement.
The pursuit continued northbound on U.S. 65, north of Buffalo, and westbound onto Mo. 64, reaching speeds of over 100 mph, the statement said.
Throughout the pursuit, Satornino “partially crossed over the centerline in what appeared to be an attempt to swerve at” oncoming vehicles “multiple times,” the statement said.
At around 2:19 a.m., while still in pursuit and northbound on Huckaby Road, 4 miles northwest of Louisburg, Segura lost control of her SUV, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
She slid through a T intersection at Hale School Road, striking a utility pole and then overturning multiple times, the report said.
According to the Buffalo Reflex, Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice previously said Segura, who was dazed from the crash, was found wandering in a nearby field. She had used her handcuffs to break through the vehicle’s windshield to escape the SUV, which was filling with smoke, he said.
The report said she suffered moderate injuries.
Earlier this week, Morrison told the BH-FP Segura is on the mend.
“She is at home and should recover just fine,” he said.
Following Segura’s crash, law enforcement determined the Ford had turned west on Huckaby.
A few miles down the road, they found the car overturned in a ditch with a female passenger — Abreea Jo Henry — lying dead in the eastbound ditch, the statement said.
Initial reports, according to the Buffalo Reflex, indicated she had been found inside the vehicle. However, the statement said the car had been traveling “at a high rate of speed,” slid out of control and off the left side of the roadway. It struck the eastbound ditch and overturned multiple times, ejecting and killing Henry. The driver and other passengers had “fled the scene … leaving Henry unattended,” the statement added.
Later that morning, law enforcement found a man and a woman, passengers involved in the crash, in the 200 block of Golden Ponds Road, the statement said. Rice said the woman had a broken neck, a broken back, fractured ribs and a hip injury, the Buffalo Reflex reported.
Rice said six individuals were in the car, according to the Buffalo Reflex. The statement said one of the passengers told law enforcement four people had been in the Ford. The statement said only one passenger identified Satornino by name but did not provide his location.
The statement said Satornino had an active felony warrant out of Laclede County and was arrested at around 8:15 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at a residence in the 200 block of Rt. T in Dallas County following information “received from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.”
According to the case docket, he is being held in Dallas County without bond. A bond hearing is set for Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Jill Way and Kathryn Skopec contributed to this report.
