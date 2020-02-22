Second man charged with arson

A second man has been charged with the alleged arson of a building in Dunnegan in November.
According to online court records, Brandon Lynn Wilson, 33, is charged with class D felony second-degree arson in Polk County Circuit Court.
Phillip Marshall Wilson, 35, of Dunnegan is also charged with felony arson in the case. The two are brothers, per the probable cause statement.
The statement, filed by a fire marshal with the Missouri State Division of Fire Safety, said Dunnegan Rural Fire and Rescue requested investigative assistance for a structure fire in the 400 block of East 375th Road, Dunnegan, at around 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.
The building, which had wood siding and a gabled metal roof, had significant damage.
“The exterior examination revealed heavy fire damage,” the statement said, and “the east, west and north exterior walls were consumed from the roof line to the floor level.”
The interior also revealed “heavy fire damage,” with everything “consumed down to metal parts and pieces,” the statement said.
The property owner said the building had no electricity and was primarily used to store antiques, the statement said. She valued it at around $90,000.
Dunnegan’s fire chief, Ben Esh, previously told the BH-FP the structure was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene.
Crews from Central Polk County Fire Protection District and Humansville Rural Fire Department responded in mutual aid.
Esh previously said he’d made the initial emergency call himself after a friend who lived near the burning home alerted him to the blaze.
The statement said a reporting party passed a white or silver Hyundai traveling eastbound from the residence on East 375th Road. They were able to get a license plate number for the vehicle.
Firefighters also said they “saw the same vehicle speed by them traveling westbound at a high rate of speed,” the statement said.
The property owner told the fire marshal she had “placed a game camera on the property a few weeks prior due to break-ins to the structure,” the statement said.
She gave investigators two photographs, the statement said, one showing both brothers and one showing just Phillip Wilson.
The Wilsons gave investigators differing accounts of what happened that evening.
However, investigators found the silver Hyundai passenger car with a license plate that matched witness descriptions in Brandon Wilson’s driveway. Phillip Wilson said the brothers were pictured in the photographs, the statement said.
Also, after questioning, Phillip Wilson showed investigators text messages he says he received from Brandon Wilson.
At 10:59 p.m. Nov. 24, Brandon Wilson sent Phillip Wilson a text message that said, “Don't answer the door it's the cops about the house they got pictures,” the statement said.
The statement said Phillip Wilson told investigators “that Brandon has committed arson before, burning down old residences in the area to ‘clean up the place.’”
If convicted of the class D felony, Brandon and Phillip Wilson face two to seven years in prison, a year in county jail, up to $10,000 in fines, or a combination of imprisonment and fines.
Brandon Wilson has been issued a summons for a Wednesday, March 11, court date. Phillip Wilson is set to appear Wednesday, Feb. 26, on a summons.
