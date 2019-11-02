A Polk County teenager faces a felony driving while intoxicated charge after he allegedly caused an injury crash near Pleasant Hope in September.
According to online court records, Cooper Ray Choate, 18, of Pleasant Hope is charged with class E felony DWI — physical injury in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a two-car crash on Rt. KK, just north of Rt. H, near Pleasant Hope at around 2 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
The statement said Choate was southbound on Rt. KK in a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 when he traveled across the center line and hit a northbound Chevrolet 1500.
The driver of the Chevrolet 1500 “had visible injuries to his left arm,” the statement said, which turned out to be a fractured elbow.
A passenger in the vehicle “did not have any visible injuries, but she stated her chest was hurting,” the statement said.
Both injured people were transported by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital in Springfield for treatment of their injuries.
“While I talked with Choate, I observed he swayed as he stood, and his eyes were bloodshot,” the statement said. “I also detected a moderate odor of intoxicants coming from his breath and person.”
When the trooper asked Choate how much he had to drink that night, he said “he knew he had made a mistake,” the statement said.
Choate later told the trooper he thought he had fallen asleep while driving, the statement said.
A preliminary breath test on the scene of the crash showed Choate’s blood alcohol content to be .147%.
The trooper arrested Choate and transported him to the Polk County Jail. A second breath test at around 3:40 a.m. showed Choate’s blood alcohol content to be .131%, the statement said.
Choate has been issued a summons for a Wednesday, Nov. 6, court date.
