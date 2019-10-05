Two charged in home invasion

Two men face felony charges after a couple arrived home Sunday afternoon to find the pair — who they said threatened them with a firearm — allegedly in their home, stealing firearms and jewelry.
According to online court records, Timothy Ray Gean, 38, of Mountain Grove and James David Peacock Jr., 26, of Bolivar are both charged with class D felony second-degree burglary and two counts class D felony stealing — $750 or more in Polk County Circuit Court.
Polk County deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 5600 block of South 244th Road in southeast Polk County at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.
When law enforcement arrived on scene, the home owners said Gean “had kicked in the back door of the residence, stole $1,000 worth of firearms and around $5,000 worth of jewelry,” the probable cause statement said.
The couple said Gean, who sped through a metal fence and off their property in a red F-150 Ford pickup truck, drove into a ditch on the side of South 244th Road.
When he got stuck, Dean got out of the truck, walked toward the owners of the home, and pointed a stolen long barrel shotgun at them while shouting and cursing, the statement said.
The statement said the residents then “retreated to the house for safety.”
Leaving all of the guns and jewelry behind in the truck, some damaged in the pickup’s bed, Gean fled into some woods west of the home.
Sheriff Danny Morrison said a Dallas County deputy, with the help of a K-9, found Gean in the woods near the house.
Peacock, a passenger in the truck, walked up to the residence after Gean ran, the statement said. Law enforcement found four used hypodermic needles in his pocket, as well as a fake ID.
The statement said one needle field tested positive for methamphetamine.
All of the stolen items were found in the truck, but the statement said the back door of the home was “broken beyond repair” and the metal fence was “crushed.”
Both men are being held in Polk County Jail. Peacock’s bond is set at $25,000, while Gean’s is $75,000.
Gean and Peacock are due in court Wednesday, Oct. 9, and Wednesday, Oct. 16, respectively.
