Warrant issued for man accused of dragging deputy with car

Thanks to an anonymous tip, a warrant has been issued for a Bolivar man facing three felony charges after a pursuit with law enforcement — in which he allegedly dragged a Polk County deputy along the road — earlier this year.
According to online court records, Eddie Ben Lewis, 40, is charged with class B felony second-degree assault — special victim, class D felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and class E felony resisting arrest, as well as three misdemeanor traffic charges, in Polk County Circuit Court.
A warrant, which carries a $45,000 bond, has been issued for Lewis’ arrest. As of press time Friday, Lewis was still at large.
The probable cause statement said a Polk County deputy saw Lewis and a female passenger in a stolen white 2000 GMC Sonoma near the intersection of Mo. 215 and Rt. K in Brighton at around 4 p.m. Monday, April 20.
When the deputy saw the vehicle did not have a front license plate, he stopped Lewis for a traffic stop on East 552nd Road.
The statement said Lewis, who gave a false name, put the car into drive and sped off when the deputy asked him to step out of the vehicle.
“As the male began to flee, the vehicle was driven over my foot as I was dragged by the driver after I grabbed his shirt,” the deputy said in the statement.
Lewis headed southbound on Rt. K, driving in the northbound lane, as the deputy pursued the vehicle.
When he reached the guardrail at the end of Rt. K, Lewis then drove off the roadway, through a ditch and continued to drive south in the northbound lanes of Mo. 13, the statement said.
Reaching the Sac River south of Brighton, Lewis “then turned off the roadway left onto a gravel access road leading under the roadway” and crashed into the river, the statement said.
Although Lewis ran west across the river, escaping law enforcement, the statement said deputies were able to detain the female passenger.
The statement said the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip, spurred on by social media comments, that helped deputies identify Lewis as the driver of the vehicle.
Lewis was “boasting about the incident” on social media, according to the statement.
“Lewis made comments that he had hidden in a tree log and then moved to sleep in a barn to (avoid) arrest,” the statement said.
The statement said Lewis is a persistent offender, convicted of class C felony possession of controlled substance in December 2006 and class C felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle in September 2011 in Polk County.
According to the felony complaint, because he’s considered a persistent offender, Lewis faces from 10 to 30 years, or life imprisonment, if convicted of the felony assault charge.
