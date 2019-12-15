Woman charged for thefts

A Polk County woman faces several felony charges after she allegedly stole money, credit cards and a shotgun in Polk County last week.
According to online court records, Yolanda Marie Fantozzi, 33, of Halfway is charged in two separate cases with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and three counts stealing, all class D felonies, in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said deputies responded to the 4700 block of Karlin Lane, Bolivar, at around 11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, for a reported theft from a vehicle.
The victim discovered three credit cards, cash, an I.D. and a Franchi 20-gauge shotgun were missing from his vehicle, which he said he left unlocked in his driveway.
At around 2:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, a Polk County deputy found Fantozzi behind the Kum n Go gas station in the 2500 block of South Springfield Avenue.
She was using a gas can to fill up a black Chevrolet pickup, which was reported stolen from Springfield, the statement said.
Because she had “multiple warrants for her arrest,” the statement said deputies took Fantozzi into custody. In total, she had 15 felony warrants from Polk, Christian and Greene counties.
During a following search, a Bolivar police officer found the stolen I.D. and credit cards, as well as $220 in cash, on Fantozzi.
A search of the pickup truck led law enforcement to find other stolen items, including the Franchi shotgun, a DBX Go Rack audio mixer and Apple air pods.
The audio mixer was reported stolen from a vehicle at The Heights Church on South 135th Road the same night, while “the shotgun, I.D.s, credit cards and ear buds correspond to a theft from a motor vehicle that occurred just hours prior,” the statement said.
The statement said Fantozzi was identified through a photograph from a private residence camera.
Law enforcement also found “a black zippered case that contained six syringes, two spoons and pieces of cotton” in a black backpack in the stolen truck, the statement said. Two of the syringes had clear liquid which tested positive for methamphetamine, and two spoons contained residue.
The statement said Fantozzi has two prior felony convictions, one for class C felony first-degree stealing of a motor vehicle in Polk County in May 2015. She was also convicted of vehicle theft in Logan County, Illinois, in December 2003.
Fantozzi is held on a total $60,000 bond for both cases. She’s due in court Wednesday, Dec. 18.
