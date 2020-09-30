Woman tied to money laundering

A former Everton city clerk has been sentenced in federal court for her role in a money laundering conspiracy related to methamphetamine trafficking, all of which is tied to a woman from Halfway.
Kristy A. Conn, 46, of Everton, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool on Wednesday, Sept. 23, to 10 years in federal prison without parole.
“This defendant was placed in a position of trust and responsibility, but chose to poison her community by enabling violent criminals to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri,” U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison said in a news release.
Adam Steiner, acting special agent in charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation division in the St. Louis Field Office, said Conn’s sentencing “shows there are consequences to criminal behavior.”
“IRS-CI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and law enforcement partners will continue to unravel money laundering schemes such as what Mrs. Conn did,” Steiner said in the release.
Conn pleaded guilty in November 2019 to conspiracy to commit money laundering, the release said. She admitted to participating in the money-laundering conspiracy from June 20 to Dec. 6, 2017. During that time, Conn was the city clerk in Everton.
The release said Conn admitted that she directed Ginger L. Huerta, 41, of Halfway, to send wire transfers of the proceeds from the distribution of methamphetamine to members of a drug-trafficking organization in California and Mexico.
The drug-trafficking organization was responsible for the distribution of more than 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Springfield area, the release said.
In October 2019, Huerta, otherwise known as Ginger Gray, pleaded guilty in a separate but related case to her role in the conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine, as well as to participating in the money-laundering conspiracy, the BH-FP previously reported.
By pleading guilty, Huerta and another defendant Cassidy R. Clayton of Springfield “admitted they received methamphetamine directly from the same source, whom they said transported approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine per week by vehicle from California to the Springfield area,” a previous release said.
They then distributed the methamphetamine to other mid-level dealers in the conspiracy.
The release said Huerta admitted she delivered around a quarter pound of methamphetamine per week from July to December 2017.
Huerta was arrested following a traffic stop in Springfield on Dec. 5, 2017, the release said.
When law enforcement searched her vehicle, they “found a digital scale containing methamphetamine residue, a metal pipe with burnt marijuana, a small open corner bag with methamphetamine residue, a bag containing methamphetamine residue inside a sunglasses case and two .38-caliber revolvers inside the glove compartment,” the release said.
The firearms were identified as a Charter Arms .38-caliber revolver and a Taurus .38-caliber revolver with an obliterated serial number.
Huerta awaits sentencing in her case, per online court records.
The release said Conn’s case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nhan D. Nguyen and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Keller. It was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Springfield Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the Dade County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oldham County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office.
Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force
Conn’s case is part of the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force program.
The OCDETF program is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s drug supply reduction strategy, the release said. The task force was established in 1982 “to conduct comprehensive, multilevel attacks on major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations.”
Today, OCDETF combines the resources and expertise of its member federal agencies in cooperation with state and local law enforcement, the release said. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking and money laundering organizations and those primarily responsible for the nation’s illicit drug supply.
