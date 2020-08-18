Don Cunningham and Pat Gilden Cunningham of Republic are celebrating 60 years of marriage.
The couple is retired. They have three children, Chris Cunningham, Jayme Bass and Cathy Medearis, all of Republic, as well as three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no celebration is planned.
