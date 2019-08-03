Concession wraps up Aldrich election cycle

A four-month saga of electoral uncertainty in the Village of Aldrich will come to a close soon after a candidate for the village’s board of trustees confirmed she will no longer seek the office.
Paula Truex Jeffries initially sought a two-year seat on the board in the Tuesday, April 2, municipal elections, but tied with candidate Charles Buckner at 15 votes apiece. A subsequent runoff held Tuesday, June 4, saw the two tie again, this time at 13 votes apiece, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
There were 53 registered voters in the village, Polk County Clerk Melinda Robertson previously told the BH-FP.
At the time, Robertson told the BH-FP Aldrich would need to make the next call. The candidates could opt to draw straws or flip a coin, she said.
The situation then remained at a stalemate, board member Susan Buckner previously told the BH-FP, with the decision on how to proceed left up to the candidates.
The board met to discuss its options and later received word Jeffries had made the decision not to contest the election further, Susan Bucker told the BH-FP.
Around that same time, she said Jeffries left town.
In a Monday, July 8, email, Robertson told the BH-FP she’d instructed Susan Buckner to have the Jeffries put the notice in writing for the board to formally accept.
Jeffries confirmed with the BH-FP she plans to no longer contest the race and said she’d spoken with Susan Buckner the week before but hadn’t yet provided a written statement.
“I’m just going to give (Charles Buckner) that position,” she said. “There may be another opening, or if there’s an election in a year, I may run again.”
