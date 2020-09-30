Morrisville tax on local ballot

Morrisville voters have a pair of ballot measures to decide in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election that could mean the creation of a police department for the city.
According to a sample ballot provided by Polk County Clerk and chief elections authority Melinda Robertson, the city has proposed an additional 1% city sales tax and a “local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate.”
The city’s sales tax is currently at 1%, Morrisville mayor Dustin Kessler said.
“If the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action,” the measure reads. “A use tax return shall not be required to be filed by persons whose purchases from out-of-state vendors do not in total exceed two thousand dollars in any calendar year.”
The use tax fills in a technical loophole that would have excluded the city from certain funding for road projects and comes recommended by the Missouri Municipal League, Kessler said.
“If the use tax passes, the rate will be set with whatever the sales tax rate is at and will automatically adjust if that rate ever changes,” he said. “You would not pay both a sales and a use tax on a transaction. You would pay one or the other but never both.”
Kessler told the BH-FP the sales tax would help fund a police department for the city, which would operate in cooperation with the Marion C. Early School District.
“They agreed to pay a very significant amount to the city for a shared officer plus use of the building behind the Polk County Library as a police station,” Kessler said.
MCE Superintendent Josh Angel said Wednesday, Sept. 23, the school is “willing to partner with the city.”
The district currently has a partnership with the Polk County Sheriff's Office to provide a school resource officer two days per week, he said. Angel said the district’s current annual allocation for its school resource officer partnership is $20,000. It has used Federal Title IV money to fund this expense, he said.
“We believe having an officer in the city, and housing them on campus, would increase the safety and security of our students and staff,” Angel said.
The MCE school district owns a mobile home behind the library, which is used for storage, he said.
“We are willing to work with the city to make this a police station if it can adequately meet those needs,” Angel said.
Partnering with the City of Morrisville would increase the amount of time the school could have a resource officer on campus, Angel said.
Kessler said the City of Bolivar has agreed to donate a fully equipped police car to Morrisville.
In the Tuesday, Aug. 25, board meeting, Bolivar’s aldermen voted unanimously to donate one of Bolivar Police Department’s 2011 Ford Crown Victoria police cars to the City of Morrisville for use as a future police department vehicle.
Bolivar police chief Mark Webb said the car, which he said had served BPD well, had a used motor and 130,000 miles registered on its speedometer. He said the donated vehicle would include a radar gun, light bar and striping.
“We want to try to enhance area law enforcement,” Webb said in the meeting. “ … If we can give one away and help an area law enforcement agency get started, I recommend we give them a shot.”
Kessler said he’s hoping to schedule a public meeting in October to talk with Morrisville residents about the tax.
State issues
While the City of Morrisville measures are the only local ones voters will see this November, according to the sample ballots, two state amendments have been certified for the election.
Amendment 1 asks voters if they want to amend the Missouri Constitution to extend the two-term restriction, which currently applies to the governor and treasurer, to the lieutenant governor, secretary of state, auditor and the attorney general.
According to the secretary of state’s website, state and local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings from this proposal.
Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, a Parkville Republican who sponsored the amendment, said in a statement the measure is needed.
“Now every statewide elected official, if it passes, will be treated the same way and will be subject to the same eight-year term limit,” Luetkemeyer said in the statement.
Republican Ed Emery of Lamar disagreed.
Limits take away from the value of the office, Lamar argued in a statement.
“There are some offices that are very well run, and that the voters would really prefer to keep someone in there with the experience,” Emery said in the statement. “When you term limit them, you’re imposing potentially an inexperienced person into a place where someone is doing an excellent job.”
Amendment 3 asks voters if they want to “ban gifts from paid lobbyists to legislators and their employees,” “reduce legislative campaign contribution limits” and “change the redistricting process voters approved in 2018 by: (i) transferring responsibility for drawing state legislative districts from the Nonpartisan State Demographer to Governor-appointed bipartisan commissions; (ii) modifying and reordering the redistricting criteria.”
Missouri voters had previously approved redistricting guidelines in 2018 as part of the Clean Missouri Amendment, and this amendment would modify the criteria for redrawing legislative districts and change the process for redrawing state legislative district boundaries during redistricting.
This measure would alter those guidelines by giving redistricting responsibility to a bipartisan commission instead of a nonpartisan demographer.
The bipartisan commission would have 20 members, including four commissioners appointed by the governor from nominations by the two major political party's state committees.
Critics, including those from both parties, have called the amendment an attempt to “overturn the will of the people by gutting Clean Missouri,” according to cleanmissouri.com.
About 54% of Polk Countians supported Clean Missouri, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
State Rep. Mike Stephens, who represents Polk County, told the BH-FP in March he had concerns about Clean Missouri.
“The real purpose of this was redistricting,” he said. “It was sold as a political cleanup, but it was actually redistricting. In order to comply with the specifications of Clean Missouri, the districts would have to be drawn in such a way as to not comply with the federal judicial mandates. That puts the state in an odd position.”
According to the secretary of state’s website, state governmental entities expect no cost or savings. Individual local governmental entities expect significant decreased revenues of a total unknown amount.
According to the website’s explanation, passing the measure will also amend the Missouri Constitution to reduce the limits on campaign contributions that candidates for state senator can accept from individuals or entities by $100 per election.
There is no change for candidates for state representative, the explanation stated.
The amendment also prohibits state legislators and their employees from accepting a gift of any value from paid lobbyists or the lobbyists’ clients. The limit was previously $5.
