‘Now the work can begin’

One Polk County community is one step closer to improving its infrastructure following the Tuesday, Aug. 3, election.
On election night, the City of Morrisville thanked voters on social media for passing a water system bond issue.
“Now,” the city said, “the work can begin.”
Mayor Dustin Kessler also expressed thanks to “the Morrisville voters for overwhelmingly supporting this project.”
“Our water lines have been needing replaced for quite some time,” Kessler told the BH-FP Tuesday night. “I am excited for the growth and advancements our town has made the past year and the improvements we can make for the future.”
In a town hall meeting Thursday, July 22, Kessler spoke to potential voters about the city’s long-term plans to improve its 58-year-old water system, wrought with a myriad of problems, according to previous coverage.
After 10 years of studying, designing and applying for grants and loans, the city finally turned to voters for support.
Morrisville’s question on the ballot asked its residents to authorize the city to borrow up to $3 million in revenue bonds.
By the end of the day Tuesday, voters proved their support for the bond in a 31-1 landslide, according to unofficial results.
Humansville special road district question
When the Humansville Special District asked voters to approve a renewal of its tax rate of 35 cents per $100 valuation in the Tuesday, April 6, election, it failed 59-48.
However, just four months later, voters approved a tax levy 26-10, according to unofficial results. The August ballot issue was slightly different from the April one, stating the tax rate will last for a period of four years, as opposed to three years.
Turnout
Of Polk County’s roughly 19,500 registered voters, 65 voters in Humansville and Morrisville came to the polls Tuesday, according to county clerk Rachel Lightfoot.
For an election of this size, Lightfoot said the number of voters who participated was similar to past ones like it.
Smaller elections like this, Lightfoot said, are where “higher voter turnout is still difficult.”
Lightfoot said she expects to certify the election results Friday afternoon, Aug. 6. They were not certified as of press time.
Tuesday was Lightfoot’s first election since becoming Polk County’s clerk, a position she’s only around 20 days into. She said it was “short and limited” but “good.”
According to previous coverage, Lightfoot said she is “learning something new everyday,” and that extends also to this election.
On Wednesday, after polls closed and votes were tabulated, she mentioned her experience with meeting some of the county’s “amazing poll workers” and her anticipation for the upcoming Tuesday, Nov. 2, general election.
Tuesday’s polls
There were two Polk County questions on the Tuesday, Aug. 3, ballot. Unofficial results are as follows:
City of Morrisville question
Shall the City of Morrisville, Missouri, issue its combined waterworks and sewerage system revenue bonds in the amount of $3,000,000 for the purpose of acquiring land and acquiring, constructing, improving and extending its combined waterworks and sewerage system, the cost of operation and maintenance of said combined waterworks and sewerage system and the principal of an interest on said revenue bonds to be payable solely from the revenues derived by the City from the operation of its combined waterworks and sewerage system, including all future extensions and improvements thereto?
Yes — 31
No — 1
Humansville special road district question
Shall the Humansville Special Road District of Polk County levy an additional tax rate of 35 cents on the hundred dollar valuation for a period of 4 years?
Yes — 26
No — 10
