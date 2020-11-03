DSC_2763.jpeg

Voters wait in line outside Open Hearts United Methodist Church in Bolivar on Tuesday, Nov. 3. 

The following unofficial results are for Polk County only (unless otherwise noted) and do not reflect total votes in the state or district for those candidates. Watch bolivarmonews.com and the upcoming Saturday, Nov. 7, issue of the BH-FP for updates on statewide results.

For State Representative (128th District)

Mike Stephens (REP) — 12,362

Marvin Manring (DEM) — 2,489

 

For Polk County Commission (Northern District)

Kyle Legan (REP) — 6,155

Leonard Walburn (DEM) — 1,201

 

For Polk County Commission (Southern District)

Melinda Robertson (REP) — 5,814

Al Skalicky (DEM) — 1,643

 

For Polk County Coroner

Debra Volcko (IND) — 4,448

Jeff Witt (IND) — 8,661

 

For Polk County Sheriff

Danny Morrison (REP) — 13,958

 

For Polk County Assessor

Rita Lemmon (REP) — 13,850

 

For Public Administrator

Barbara Davolt (REP) — 13,685

 

For Polk County Surveyor

Kevin Nelson (REP) — 13,658

 

City of Morrisville Issue 1

YES — 104

NO — 62

 

City of Morrisville Issue 2

YES — 98

NO — 65

 

For President and Vice-President of the United States

Donald J. Trump, Michael R. Pence (REP) — 11,849

Joseph R. Biden, Kamala D. Harris (DEM) — 2,883

Jo Jorgensen, Jeremy (Spike) Cohen (LIB) — 278

Howie Hawkins, Angela Nicole Walke (GRN) — 20

Don Blankenship, William Mohr (CON) —29

 

For Governor

Mike Parson (REP) — 12,318

Nicole Galloway (DEM) — 2,474

Rik Combs (LIB) — 237

Jerome Howard Bauer (GRN) — 41

 

For Lieutenant Governor

Mike Kehoe (REP) — 12,009

Alissia Canady (DEM) — 2,491

Bill Slantz (LIB) — 254

Kelley Dragoo (GRN) — 74

 

For Secretary of State

John R. (Jay) Ashcroft (REP) — 12,107

Yinka Faleti (DEM) — 2,381

Carl Herman Freese (LIB) — 287

Paul Lehmann (GRN) — 84

Paul Venable (CONS) — 41

 

For State Treasurer 

Scott Fitzpatrick (REP) — 11,936

Vicki Lorenz Englund (DEM) — 2,447

Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff (LIB) — 311

Joseph Civettini (GRN) — 45

 

For Attorney General

Eric Schmitt (REP) — 12,097

Rich Finneran (DEM) — 2,357

Kevin C Babcock (LIB) — 365

 

For U.S. Representative (7th District)

Billy Long (REP) — 11,478

Teresa Montseny (DEM) — 2,766

Kevin Craig (LIB) — 603

 

Constitutional Amendment No. 1

YES — 7,539

NO — 6,969

 

Constitutional Amendment No. 3

YES — 8,762

NO — 5,868

