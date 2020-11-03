The following unofficial results are for Polk County only (unless otherwise noted) and do not reflect total votes in the state or district for those candidates. Watch bolivarmonews.com and the upcoming Saturday, Nov. 7, issue of the BH-FP for updates on statewide results.
For State Representative (128th District)
Mike Stephens (REP) — 12,362
Marvin Manring (DEM) — 2,489
For Polk County Commission (Northern District)
Kyle Legan (REP) — 6,155
Leonard Walburn (DEM) — 1,201
For Polk County Commission (Southern District)
Melinda Robertson (REP) — 5,814
Al Skalicky (DEM) — 1,643
For Polk County Coroner
Debra Volcko (IND) — 4,448
Jeff Witt (IND) — 8,661
For Polk County Sheriff
Danny Morrison (REP) — 13,958
For Polk County Assessor
Rita Lemmon (REP) — 13,850
For Public Administrator
Barbara Davolt (REP) — 13,685
For Polk County Surveyor
Kevin Nelson (REP) — 13,658
City of Morrisville Issue 1
YES — 104
NO — 62
City of Morrisville Issue 2
YES — 98
NO — 65
For President and Vice-President of the United States
Donald J. Trump, Michael R. Pence (REP) — 11,849
Joseph R. Biden, Kamala D. Harris (DEM) — 2,883
Jo Jorgensen, Jeremy (Spike) Cohen (LIB) — 278
Howie Hawkins, Angela Nicole Walke (GRN) — 20
Don Blankenship, William Mohr (CON) —29
For Governor
Mike Parson (REP) — 12,318
Nicole Galloway (DEM) — 2,474
Rik Combs (LIB) — 237
Jerome Howard Bauer (GRN) — 41
For Lieutenant Governor
Mike Kehoe (REP) — 12,009
Alissia Canady (DEM) — 2,491
Bill Slantz (LIB) — 254
Kelley Dragoo (GRN) — 74
For Secretary of State
John R. (Jay) Ashcroft (REP) — 12,107
Yinka Faleti (DEM) — 2,381
Carl Herman Freese (LIB) — 287
Paul Lehmann (GRN) — 84
Paul Venable (CONS) — 41
For State Treasurer
Scott Fitzpatrick (REP) — 11,936
Vicki Lorenz Englund (DEM) — 2,447
Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff (LIB) — 311
Joseph Civettini (GRN) — 45
For Attorney General
Eric Schmitt (REP) — 12,097
Rich Finneran (DEM) — 2,357
Kevin C Babcock (LIB) — 365
For U.S. Representative (7th District)
Billy Long (REP) — 11,478
Teresa Montseny (DEM) — 2,766
Kevin Craig (LIB) — 603
Constitutional Amendment No. 1
YES — 7,539
NO — 6,969
Constitutional Amendment No. 3
YES — 8,762
NO — 5,868
