The following Polk County candidates will face off in contested races in the Tuesday, Aug. 4, primary election. These candidates were invited to provide a photo and answer the following question: Why should voters cast their ballots for you instead of your opponent(s)? Responses were limited to 100 words, and some have been edited for length or clarity.
Rex Austin
I’m the only candidate with eight years of county commission experience. I’ve worked hard to make our roads safer and have many projects under construction now. I take pride in our ability to respond to all citizen requests and make quick repairs to problems. I have many contacts for federal and state grants for future improvements to roads and bridges. With COVID-19 and shortage of sales tax, many tough decisions will have to be made concerning our county’s future. I feel my experience with many hours of federal and state training will benefit our county for the next four years.
J.R. Fleeman
My name is J. R. Fleeman, and I am running to be your next Polk County southern commissioner. I have chosen to run because it's time for a change of leadership for the citizens of Polk County. I will be a fair, no nonsense leader. I have worked for Citizens Memorial Hospital for the past 21 years. I know how to manage employees and know what it means to work within a budget. I promise I will do my utmost best for the citizens of Polk County. Thank you to the citizens of southern Polk County for your support.
Melinda Robertson
I have 25 years of service to the citizens of Polk County, and I am currently serving my 10th year as your county clerk. During those 25 years, I have worked alongside several commissioners, and I have acquired and possess the skills, knowledge and experience necessary to administer the southern commissioner’s statutory responsibilities, including but not limited to budgets, finances, buildings and grounds, policies, procedures, roads, bridges and all administrative duties. If elected, there would be no transitional period or disruption of services. I promise the citizens, they will receive my continued solid work ethics and dedication as southern commissioner.
Jerry Ross
I have been a resident of Polk County all my life. I am the oldest son of the late James and Nina Ross. I have been in floor covering for over 50 years and traveled the majority of the roads in Polk County and surrounding counties. It is my belief that proper training is the most important thing on any job. If given the chance, I will do my very best to improve the roads in southern Polk County. I will be accountable for monies spent in the district. Can be reached by phone should the need arise. Please vote!
Jack Williams
Being a lifelong resident of Polk County, I would be a strong candidate for Polk County Southern Commissioner. With 13 years of working for APAC, I have extensive experience in road construction. As southern commissioner, I plan to support our presiding commissioner, Shannon Hancock, and our local law enforcement. I have several ideas on how to further improve our roads and public safety. In August, I would appreciate your support and encourage you to vote.
