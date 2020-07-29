Primary election next week

Polk Countians will head to the polls next Tuesday, Aug. 4, to settle the Republican primaries for southern district commissioner and sheriff, along with a host of statewide races.
Incumbent sheriff Danny Morrison of Bolivar has filed for re-election. He’s challenged by Bobby McAntire of Humansville. With no Democrats vying for the job, the primary will determine the race.
Incumbent southern district commissioner Rex Austin is seeking re-election. He’s challenged in the primary by current Polk County Clerk Melinda Robertson and Jerry Ross, both of Bolivar, and JR Fleeman and Jack Williams, both of Morrisville.
The Republican nominee who wins the August primary will face Democrat Albert Skalicky, the only candidate from his party to file for southern district commissioner.
Northern district commissioner Kyle Legan does not face a primary opponent but will be challenged by Democrat Leonard D. Walburn of Bolivar in the November general election. Walburn faces no contenders in the primary.
No candidates have filed to run for coroner, so Polk County’s next coroner will likely be named by Gov. Mike Parson.
Maura Browning, director of public affairs and strategic communications for the Missouri Secretary of State’s office, said via email the office’s legal counsel defers to statute 58.040, which gives the governor power to fill vacancies in the office of coroner that have occurred by “death, resignation, removal, refusal to act, or in any other manner.”
“It shall be the duty of the governor to fill such vacancy by appointing some eligible person to such office,” the statute reads.
Assessor Rita Lemmon and public administrator Barbara Davolt are both unopposed in the primary, while Republican Kevin Nelson also faces no opponents in his bid to succeed Mike Shuler as county surveyor. All three face no opponents in the November general election.
Beyond Polk County
According to the Missouri Secretary of State’s office, Polk County voters will have several other races to help decide.
District 7 incumbent U.S. Rep. Billy Long, a Springfield Republican, faces primary challengers Eric Harleman of Sparta, Kevin VanStory of Neosho, Steve Chentnik of Branson and Camille Lombardi-Olive of Galena.
Democrat candidate Teresa Montseny and Libertarian Kevin Craig have no primary opponents.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson faces three challengers from his own party in August’s primary — Raleigh Ritter of Seneca, Jim Neely of Cameron and Saundra McDowell of Springfield.
In the Democratic party primary for governor, state auditor Nicole Galloway of Columbia, Jimmie Matthews, Antoin Johnson and Robin John Daniel Van Quaethem of St. Louis and Eric Morrison of Kansas City make up the field.
Libertarian Rik Combs of Lohman and Green Party candidate Jerome Howard Bauer of St. Louis also filed.
Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe faces three challengers in the August Republican primary — Arnie C. AC Dienoff of O’Fallon, Aaron T. Wisdom of Williamsburg and Mike Carter of St. Charles.
Two Democrats, Gregory A. Upchurch of St. Charles and Alissia Canady of Kansas City, also filed.
Libertarian Bill Slantz of St. Charles and Green Party candidate Kelley Dragoo of Kansas City have also filed.
State Rep. Mike Stephens of Bolivar has no Republican challengers for the 128th district house seat. He’ll face Democrat Marvin Manring of Stockton in the November general election.
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft of Jefferson City has no Republican challengers in the August primary. He’ll face Democrat Yinka Faleti of St. Louis, Libertarian Carl Herman Freese of Foristell, Green Party candidate Paul Lehmann of Fayette and Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable of Moberly in the November general election.
Another race to be decided in November will see Republican incumbent state treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick of Cassville face Democrat Vicki Lorenz Englund, Libertarian Nick Kasoff and Green Party candidate Joseph Civettini, all of St. Louis.
In his bid for reelection, Republican attorney general Eric Schmitt of Kirkwood will face the victor of the August Democratic primary between Rich Finneran and Elad Gross, both of St. Louis. Libertarian Kevin C. Babcock of St. Louis will also appear on the November ballot.
