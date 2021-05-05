Berry to speak at Thursday’s Gathering Practice

Tony Berry will be the featured speaker at Thursday’s second annual National Day of Prayer Gathering Practice drive-in prayer event sponsored by Polk County Community Connections.
The 30-minute gathering will begin at 7:30 a.m. on the parking lots of Bolivar First Assembly, 1320 S. Springfield, Bolivar. All are invited, and there is no charge.
“As Christians, we will all gather together in Heaven,” Berry, who is a Community Connections Board member, said in a news release. “So, we’re going to come together from all across Polk County to practice gathering together in prayer for our country, county and communities.”
The release said others who will lead prayers that morning include Shirley Allison, Sandy Jacobson, Justin Mauck and Mike Bates. “People are encouraged to just come and sit in their cars or stand in the lot as we pray together,” Berry added. “Again, all are invited.” Free doughnuts and milk will be provided by Polk County Cares and Woods Supermarket, the release said.
Berry said a brief time of prayer, led by the four individuals from across the county, will conclude with a closing message.
“This is a gathering for anyone interested in uniting to pray for and support our country, communities, leaders, families and businesses,” he said. “It will be a brief, but powerful time to come together.”
Berry said the drive-in style of event stems from last year’s response to hosting a live event during the onset of COVID-19.
“Come as you are, stay in your car was very popular, and Community Connections received such positive feedback, we kept with the same format this year,” he added. “I think people found it convenient and comfortable to attend on their way to work or school. Hey, just get out of bed, jump in your car in your pajamas and come on. We’ll even feed you breakfast!”
For more information, go to communityconnections-polkcounty on Facebook or connectpolkcounty.org.
